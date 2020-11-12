Watch Now: Tenn. Supreme Court hears arguments in Intimate Treasures lawsuit

BRISTOL, Tenn. — The three-year battle to keep a lingerie and sex products store from being built at the entrance to Bristol, Tennessee’s Sunnybrook neighborhood has reached the Tennessee Supreme Court.
On Nov. 4, Chief Justice Jeffrey S. Bivins and Justices Holly Kirby, Cornelia A. Clark, Sharon G. Lee and Roger A. Page heard oral arguments in the case, but no ruling was made.
The justices appeared to place heavy scrutiny on whether the law was correctly applied by lower courts.
The hearing was the latest development in a lawsuit filed by Sunnybrook residents Ritchie and Roma Phillips to block Mark Hatfield from relocating his Intimate Treasures store to 1926 Volunteer Parkway.
Previously, Sullivan County Chancery Court Judge E. G. Moody issued an order blocking the relocation because protective covenants placed by the developer J.C. Chambers during the 1950s limited properties to residential use only. The Tennessee Court of Appeals, Eastern Division later upheld Moody’s decision.
But on March 10, Hatfield filed an appeal asking the state’s highest court to consider whether the Tennessee Court of Appeals judges erred in their application of the doctrine of implied negative reciprocal easements and ignored key facts of the case. In an order filed July 17, the state Supreme Court agreed to consider the appeal.
Previously, Ricky Curtis, the attorney for the Phillipses, said the court generally only hears a small percentage of cases that tend to deal with state law or constitutional matters.
During his argument, Edward Brading, Hatfield’s attorney, said that in 1953, the developer created a plat for the Sunnybrook Addition subdivision that contained no restrictions. After that plat was created, Chambers began selling lots within the subdivision, including the lots that Hatfield later purchased and those owned by the Phillipses. When the developer sold those properties, the deeds stated that they were for residential use only, but those restrictions expired after 20 years, he said.
“They were quite busy people because they sold 67 of the 79 lots in the subdivision before they recorded the protective covenants that are at issue in this case,” Brading said.
It was in 1955 that Chambers recorded the protective covenants on the Sunnybrook Addition subdivision that indefinitely restricted it to residential use, meaning that building a store or any commercial facility there would violate the protective covenants. However, at the time, the developer only owned 12 lots within the subdivision, and the lots now owned by Hatfield were not among them.
Brading said restrictions Chambers placed in 1955 referred to the entire Sunnybrook Addition but can only apply to the properties that the developer owned at the time. He said previous decisions by lower courts have retroactively applied these restrictions to Hatfield’s property, which is in direct violation of previous decisions by the state Supreme Court.
“It is as if I put down covenants restricting each of the lots owned by the justices of the Tennessee Supreme Court against chickens, I can do that, but it would have no effect whatsoever because I don’t own those properties,” Brading said.
However, during his argument, Curtis said that Brading was overcomplicating a simple issue.
“I think we are coming back to the one sole issue here, which is whether or not Chancellor Moody and the Court of Appeals correctly applied the doctrine of negative implied reciprocal covenants,” Curtis said. “That’s the only issue here, and Mr. Brading essentially wants to abolish that doctrine, OK?”
But shortly into Curtis’ argument, Justice Lee asked him how a property owner can place restrictions on property they already sold.
Curtis responded that the elements of the doctrine are a general plan of development. The common grantor is there when restrictions are placed and intended the restrictions to benefit all the property and the grantees had notice of the restrictions, he added.
There is no element of the doctrine that specifically states the grantor must own the property when restrictions are placed for them to apply, and so the covenants took effect for all lots, Curtis argued.
However, Justice Clark said because Hatfield’s lots were sold before the restrictive covenants were recorded, they weren’t subject to the developer’s general plan, and there was no agreement to the general plan by the property buyers.
Curtis said precedent from previous decisions made by the state Supreme Court showed that wasn’t necessary.
“Just like Mr. Brading said, neither he nor I can go down and file protective covenants that say members of the Tennessee Supreme Court can’t own chickens on their properties, but if we are the general developers of a neighborhood with a general plan of development and we retain property in that neighborhood and we are still selling lots in that neighborhood, we can.”
But Chief Justice Bivins said restrictive covenants must be attached while a property is held by a common grantor and done so with the first deed conveyed.
Curtis said the core facts in the case are not disputed and lower courts have applied the doctrine of implied negative reciprocal easements based on the available facts. He said unless the state Supreme Court chooses to change the doctrine and its application, which is its prerogative, the issue is whether the lower courts correctly applied doctrine.
During Brading’s rebuttal, he said Hatfield and his position were not overly complicated. He said the stance of the plaintiffs, Ritchie and Roma Phillips, is that a developer who no longer owns a property can retroactively place restrictions on it.
