Watch Now: Tenn. Supreme Court hears arguments in Intimate Treasures lawsuit

“It is as if I put down covenants restricting each of the lots owned by the justices of the Tennessee Supreme Court against chickens, I can do that, but it would have no effect whatsoever because I don’t own those properties,” Brading said.

However, during his argument, Curtis said that Brading was overcomplicating a simple issue.

“I think we are coming back to the one sole issue here, which is whether or not Chancellor Moody and the Court of Appeals correctly applied the doctrine of negative implied reciprocal covenants,” Curtis said. “That’s the only issue here, and Mr. Brading essentially wants to abolish that doctrine, OK?”

But shortly into Curtis’ argument, Justice Lee asked him how a property owner can place restrictions on property they already sold.

Curtis responded that the elements of the doctrine are a general plan of development. The common grantor is there when restrictions are placed and intended the restrictions to benefit all the property and the grantees had notice of the restrictions, he added.

There is no element of the doctrine that specifically states the grantor must own the property when restrictions are placed for them to apply, and so the covenants took effect for all lots, Curtis argued.