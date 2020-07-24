DAMASCUS, Va. – A 17-mile bike ride through the mountains of Southwest Virginia might seem daunting, but it’s a breeze when it’s all downhill.
Located along a former railroad, the Virginia Creeper Trail offers a chance to cruise down from one of the state’s tallest mountains to the small town of Damascus in Washington County.
Gliding along the forested trail, bikers cross bridges, explore streams and take in the views of lush green fields and mountains.
“It’s easy, that’s the greatest thing about this,” said Eric Crabtree with Adventure Damascus, one of several companies that rents bikes to visitors and shuttles them up to a parking lot at Whitetop Station.
“We’ve had people from 5 years old to 90 years old do it.”
The starting stop is located near the top of Whitetop Mountain, the state’s second-highest peak.
On a recent morning, visitors grabbed helmets off a shelf at Adventure Damascus and selected rental bikes for the journey.
A white van with a trailer then pulled up and staff loaded the colorful bikes, which came in hues of blues, purples and greens.
Minutes later, 10 guests filled into the van and started the half-hour, uphill journey to Whitetop. Everyone wore a face mask as a precaution during the coronavirus pandemic.
One woman, who said she’s biked the trail several times, turned around and offered some advice to newcomers.
“When you get to the bridges, stand up on your pedals a little bit,” she said.
The transitions between the trail and bridges along the way can be a bit bumpy and bikers want to brace themselves, the woman said.
A young boy, perhaps 8 or 9 years old, and his father, sat in the back row of the van. They were visiting from Richmond and said this was their first time on the trail.
The man told the child how the Virginia Creeper Trail intersects with the Appalachian Trail, the 2,190-mile trail that runs from George to Maine. He said they might try to hop on to it later that day.
“But then we’ll have to hike back to Georgia,” the boy said, drawing laughs from the group.
The shuttle ride up is mostly an uphill climb through forested mountain terrain, but there are some houses, fields with hay bales and even Christmas tree farms along the road.
Phone service soon disappears and texts, calls and notifications won’t come through until you return to Damascus.
Experienced bikers shared another piece of advice on the way up: take it slow and stop at places that interest you. All along the way down there are scenic vistas and resting points, usually demarcated by signage or a group of bikes pressed up against trees.
When the van arrived at Whitetop Station, the driver unloaded the bikes and the visitors went their separate ways, descending down the mountain at their own pace.
Starting at an elevation of about 3,500 feet at the Whitetop Station parking lot, the ride to Damascus, with an elevation of about 1,900 feet, takes about two to three hours.
About 15 minutes from the parking lot you’ll find one of the first stops – a Christmas tree farm, accessible via a dirt path connected to the main trail.
Although it appears most of the trees were already chopped, a short walk into a clearing offers an expansive view of nearby mountains.
A sign toward the start of the journey noted that commercial Christmas trees are grown in the mountains of Virginia, Tennessee and North Carolina (the Virginia-North Carolina border isn’t far from Whitetop) and that Fraser fir plantations produce trees sold to retailers in a dozen states.
With farms and fields surrounded by hills and small mountains, Green Cove Station in Washington County marks the next visible stop.
The station was once a stop on the “Virginia Creeper” railroad from Abingdon, Virginia to Todd, North Carolina, but the last train visited in 1977, according to a historic marker. The station, which was also a general store and post office, was converted into a U.S. Forest Service visitor center in the 1990s.
About halfway to Damascus, bikers can grab a bite at the Creeper Trail Café in Taylors Valley. Offerings include burgers, hot dogs, BLT sandwiches, French fries, tater tots, cake and a variety of beverages. The café is open every day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., except for Wednesday. The café updates its Facebook page and website with any changes due to COVID-19 restrictions.
The rest of the journey continues through shady forest and bikers often stop to snack, hydrate and dip their toes in Whitetop Laurel Creek, which runs adjacent to the trail.
As you get closer to Damascus, you’ll find more pedestrians on the trail and cars pass by on Route 58. Those who are more adventurous can bike all the way to the trailhead in Abingdon, but one of the most popular trips for bike rental companies ends right where it started in Damascus.
For those whose stomachs might be growling after the long trip, the bike company is located next to a Subway. And right across the street is the 7 Trails Grill, which offers pizza, salad, burgers and sandwiches.
Standing outside the store, Crabtree, with Adventure Damascus, said the journey is a good way to put away phones, enjoy the outdoors and get out of the house with family when the pandemic has shut down other offerings.
“It’s all downhill, it’s coasting, you’re under tree canopy, you’re beside the river so it’s good and cool,” he said. “It’s very relaxing.”
