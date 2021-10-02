Watch Now: Sullivan detective receives Mark Vance Memorial Award

“Detective Gilliam was chosen for her relentless pursuit of justice for her victims, her compassion and determination in seeing these victims receive the necessary support and resources, so they can build better foundations in their lives,” Cassidy said.

Part of her nomination was the role she played in a domestic violence case in which Cassidy said Gilliam’s efforts likely saved the victim’s life. Gilliam hadn’t heard from the victim in a week and convinced the sheriff to mobilize the department’s SWAT team.

“She [victim] was bound in a closet, he [suspect] had several weapons on him, and now he’s being charged with especially aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault among other charges,” Cassidy said. “That is just one of many cases that Detective Gilliam has served.”

The other nominees for the award — Officer Shannon Barker of the Bristol Tennessee Police Department and Officer Dylan Moyers of the Kingsport Police Department — were also recognized.

Kingsport Deputy Chief Jason Bellamy said he remembers the events of Vance’s death “like it was yesterday.”