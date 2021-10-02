Watch Now: Sullivan detective receives Mark Vance Memorial Award

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Detective Michelle Gilliam called it “an honor” to receive the Mark Vance Memorial Award on Friday at an event honoring the slain Bristol, Tennessee police officer.
Gilliam, a nine-year veteran of the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, received the award during a ceremony at Branch House, a nonprofit center dedicated to aiding victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, elder abuse, human trafficking and secondary victims in homicide cases.
Friday’s event marked the 17th presentation of the award named for Vance, who was killed responding to a domestic violence dispute call in November 2004. The award is presented to officers who “provide exceptional assistance in the prosecution of domestic violence cases.”
Gilliam is the fourth woman to receive the award.
“It’s an honor to just be nominated, much less have them choose me to receive the award based on who the award is named for. It means a lot,” Gilliam said after the ceremony. “I love this job, and anytime I can help a victim and hear them tell me ‘thank you’ for what I’ve done, it makes everything worth it.”
In presenting the award, Sheriff Jeff Cassidy praised Gilliam’s “exemplary work.”
“I am extremely proud of this detective. She wears a lot of hats and goes above and beyond,” Cassidy said. “She works child abuse, domestic violence cases, property crimes, all the way to homicide. She was nominated for her exemplary work in domestic violence cases.
“Detective Gilliam was chosen for her relentless pursuit of justice for her victims, her compassion and determination in seeing these victims receive the necessary support and resources, so they can build better foundations in their lives,” Cassidy said.
Part of her nomination was the role she played in a domestic violence case in which Cassidy said Gilliam’s efforts likely saved the victim’s life. Gilliam hadn’t heard from the victim in a week and convinced the sheriff to mobilize the department’s SWAT team.
“She [victim] was bound in a closet, he [suspect] had several weapons on him, and now he’s being charged with especially aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault among other charges,” Cassidy said. “That is just one of many cases that Detective Gilliam has served.”
The other nominees for the award — Officer Shannon Barker of the Bristol Tennessee Police Department and Officer Dylan Moyers of the Kingsport Police Department — were also recognized.
Kingsport Deputy Chief Jason Bellamy said he remembers the events of Vance’s death “like it was yesterday.”
“It leaves an indelible mark on you that cannot be erased. It’s impactful to say the least,” Bellamy said. “In that moment, you’re faced with your own mortality, the realization that evil can be visited upon you, your coworkers, your family, your community at large — at a moment’s notice with no real rhyme or reason.”
Sullivan County District Attorney General Barry Staubus said he will never forget the “rainy evening that Mark Vance was killed.”
“We live in turbulent times. We hear on the national news every day about a domestic violence situation,” Staubus said. “These officers, much like Mark Vance, every day when they suit up, they don’t know what the day brings, but they suit up and go out in this violent world we live in to try to make the world better and try to improve one person’s life.”
