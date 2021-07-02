Watch Now: Sullivan County assistant district attorney sworn in as new judge

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Family, friends and colleagues packed into a Ralph P. Harr Justice Center courtroom in Bristol, Tennessee on Thursday to watch a now former Sullivan County assistant district attorney be sworn in as a judge.

“I am excited to begin work, but I am a little overwhelmed and humbled by the number of people who took time to be here for me today,” said General Sessions Court Judge Teresa Nelson. “It meant more to me than words can express.”

Nelson will serve the remaining time left of former General Sessions Court Judge J. Klyne Lauderback's term following his retirement after 33 years on June 30. His term ends on Aug. 31, 2022.

Nelson, who is the first lawyer in her family, said she plans to run for the seat during the next general election.

Sullivan County Criminal Court Judge James Goodwin swore Nelson in while her father, Bill Wilson, held the Bible.

“For me, it was a way to show them [parents] and honor them for all the sacrifices they made for me over the years,” Nelson said “It was just so important to me that they can both be here, and that he would be willing to do that meant the world to me.”