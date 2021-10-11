Watch Now: Stay-at-home dad bakes treats at night

If You Go

» What: Thanksgiving Cheesecake Raffle

» Where: Blue Ridge Comedy Club, 620 State St., Bristol, Tennessee

» Get one free raffle entry with any ticket purchased for a show. Ticket prices at the comedy club range from $5 to $20.

» Raffle tickets also are available for two for $5 by contacting Bridges at “the dam baker” on Facebook. Four winners will be drawn on Nov. 3 at the club. Each winner will get a custom nine-inch cheesecake (a $40 value) any flavor, that serves up to 16 people.