Watch Now: Stacey, Kurt Pomrenke plead guilty to new fraud charge

ABINGDON, Va. — A former BVU Authority executive and her husband, a former judge, each pleaded guilty Friday to a single charge of conspiracy to defraud the federal government.

Stacey Pomrenke, 48, and Kurt Pomrenke, 67, both of Abingdon, each entered plea agreements in U.S. District Court in Abingdon. The charge stems from Stacy Pomrenke entering a residential drug treatment program for federal inmates under false pretenses while serving what was originally a 34-month sentence at a federal facility in Alderson, West Virginia, according to the terms of the agreement.

Completing that program ultimately shortened her prison sentence by seven months and one day.

She is the former chief financial officer of BVU Authority who was convicted in February 2016 on multiple charges, including tax fraud, conspiracy and bribery, following a three-year federal corruption investigation into her former employer. That probe resulted in eight other former executives, board members and contractors being sentenced to prison.

On Friday, both Kurt and Stacey Pomrenke waived their right to indictment and pleaded guilty to a federal information.