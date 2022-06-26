Watch Now: Six restaurants cook up their best chicken wings for more than 150 event participants

More than 150 wing enthusiasts roamed the streets of Bristol Saturday afternoon in search of a wing with the perfect zing.

It was all part of the first ever Discover Bristol Wing Walk. After selling out in its first year, organizers have already said the Wing Walk will return.

Six restaurants cooked up their best chicken wing recipes to the delight of the taste buds of those who spent the afternoon moving from location to location comparing the wings and voting for their favorite.

Michael Waltrip Brewing was the winner of the Best Overall Award, which was chosen by a panel of celebrity judges.

Among the many wing flavors was a Bourbon BBQ wing from Michael Waltrip Brewing; the Memphis Mud Island Wing from Delta Blues BBQ; a Moho Fried Chicken Wing from the Lumac Rooftop Bar of the Bristol Hotel; Whiskey Wings from Stateline Bar and Grill; wings grilled with a proprietary seasoning by Bristol Gardens and Grill; and a Vodka Lemon Pepper Wing from The Corner.

Matt Shy of the Bristol Gardens and Grill won the People’s Choice award which was voted on by those who attended the event.

Shy was at a bit of a disadvantage coming into the event. His restaurant is on Vance Street, well outside walking distance to the other downtown restaurants. But Shy, who said he is known as probably the best meat cook in the Tri-Cities, wanted to be a part of the event because he said he feels small events like these are critical to the city’s success.

“It’s a Bristol initiative, and even though I’m not on State Street, I’m still in Bristol, right? I love my city. So I wanted it to be successful,” Shy said after learning he won the award.

Shy cooked his wings on an unfamiliar grill, with only one of three burners working, behind the Cascade Draft House.

“Everybody but me is cooking in their own kitchen with their own support staff and their own stuff,” Shy said earlier in the day while finishing up some wings to hand out to a group of Wing Walk participants.

What’s more, you won’t find the wings he served Saturday on the Bristol Gardens and Grill menu.

“I don’t have wings on my menu. I just did this just to participate” Shy said. “We smoke butts, brisket, loin, chicken, turkey and belly completely clean. No salt, no sugar, no injection, no marinade. It’s only seasoned by my style of cooking, which is all direct and indirect heat.”

Valerie Moore and her son James came from Richlands, Virginia, to walk throughout the downtown area in search of the perfect chicken wing.

“I love chicken wings and when I saw this, I just had to come,” James Moore said while eating a Whisky Wing at the Stateline Bar and Grill. It was the second stop for the two who, started the afternoon at Delta Blues. “We’ve been looking forward to this ever since we saw it.”

Stateline Bar and Grill owner Annette Estes said the restaurant has been serving its Whiskey Wings for 15 years.

“It was one of our first signature sauces,” she said.

James Gilley of Bristol, Tennessee and Ernie Cox from Blountville, Tennessee were sampling some of the Delta Blues wing flavors in the shelter behind the State Street restaurant.

“I’m glad they’re doing stuff like this,” Gilley said of the event. “This is good, really good.”

Gilley said he signed up for the event a week ago.

“We like food,” Cox said. It’s a good time and I get to hang out with my friends.”