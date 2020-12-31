Watch Now: Seriously ill COVID patients straining Ballad Health's ICU resources

“I’m not sure we’ll get to the 550 [inpatients]. I pray that we will not,” Deaton said. “We could easily get to the 450 to 475 range. Our staffing and surge plans have taken us up to the 450 to 465 mark.”

Slightly less than 5,700 new cases were reported across Ballad’s 21-county service area during the week of Dec. 20-26 — less than the two preceding weeks — but state and Ballad-run testing sites were closed around Christmas and will be closed on New Year’s Day.

“Due to the holiday, there is some lag in reporting cases so although its 5,600 down from 7,600 — we feel a lot of that is because the state reporting has a little bit of lag over the holiday period. Another thing is that, due to the holidays, people aren’t being tested. That could show we are not capturing all of the positive cases that are truly out there.”

On Wednesday the region’s seven-day testing positivity rate was above 30% for the second consecutive day, but Deaton said that could be deceiving.

“I think this number could be closer to the upper to mid-20 percent range because of the erratic nature of testing in the last week or so,” Deaton said. “Even if we’re in the mid-20s, we’re much higher than the state of Tennessee and significantly higher than the Commonwealth of Virginia.