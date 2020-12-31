Watch Now: Seriously ill COVID patients straining Ballad Health's ICU resources

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — A glut of seriously ill COVID-19 patients is straining Ballad Health’s intensive care resources and personnel, system officials said Wednesday.
The system reported 74 COVID-19 patients in ICU’s across the system — down slightly from a one-day record of 77 reported Tuesday. Ballad has treated an average of nearly 63 COVID-19 patients in ICUs every day during the month of December, with an average of 39 on ventilators.
On Wednesday Ballad ICU’s were at 93.7% capacity with 14 available beds, Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton said during the system’s weekly news briefing. He and Dr. Amit Vashist, Ballad’s chief clinical officer, addressed the latest surge.
“In the ICU, those patients are incredibly ill. They have a lot of complications, a lot of things going on,” Deaton said. “About 30% of people admitted to our ICUs die from COVID. It really does tax our system and today we have 14 ICU beds available across our system. It’s something we look at every day.”
Deaton called 14 available beds a “very low” number.
The system reported more than 70 ICU patients during four straight days in mid-December, following a post-Thanksgiving surge and those numbers are expected to climb in coming weeks after widespread travel and holiday gatherings for Christmas and New Year’s.
“We have put into place plans to convert of our post-surgery areas and, potentially, parts of our emergency departments into ICU’s if we get to the point where we’re overrun,” Deaton said.
Those post-surgery areas are equipped much like an ICU and its personnel are trained to deal with seriously ill patients. Ballad continues only conducting emergency surgeries with all other non-emergent procedures on hold until at least January.
“We have gone down to 11 [available ICU] beds before and we look at it daily and are concerned about it. We plead with people daily to do the right things as we get through the vaccination process — wear your masks, stay home, don’t gather in groups — all the things we’ve been talking about. That really helps us relieve the burden of the spread.”
Vashist said both the COVID ICU and the dedicated COVID medical units are “very stressful” places to work.
“It is not like any other illness we’ve seen before. If you’ve seen one COVID patient you’ve only seen one COVID patient. They present with diverse clinical presentations, different kinds of symptoms in different patients,” Vashist said. “They require a lot more resources in terms of medication, oxygen, positive pressure ventilation or through the ventilators.
“All that resource allocation creates an additional burden for our clinical frontline caregivers,” Vashist said. “They [patients] have a high risk of getting put on a ventilator. They require different modalities of treatment like convalescent plasma, intravenous care and those kinds of things.”
Complicating the situation, about 300 Ballad team members are currently not working due to having tested positive for the virus or in quarantine, exhibiting symptoms and awaiting test results.
Ballad’s total number of inpatients rose to 330 on Wednesday, which represents the third highest one-day total since the pandemic began. They experienced a brief drop in patients over the Christmas holiday weekend — to about 275 — but climbed back above 300 on Dec. 28.
“Despite a small drop in our hospitalization numbers and new cases right at Christmas - and we were very thankful for that — but we are very concerned about a post-Christmas surge,” Deaton said. “We know that will happen and we could have a surge on top of a surge if we have a lot of gatherings — a lot of things happening — where people are not adhering to social distancing over the New Year’s holiday.”
Such surges historically occur about two weeks to three weeks after a given holiday, Deaton said, adding Ballad’s patient census was 30% higher entering Christmas than entering Thanksgiving.
Ballad expects the number of inpatients could climb to 450 or 475 in early January, slightly less than one model that forecasts 550 inpatients. They also continue treating some less afflicted COVID patients at home using telehealth but officials weren’t certain of that number Wednesday.
“I’m not sure we’ll get to the 550 [inpatients]. I pray that we will not,” Deaton said. “We could easily get to the 450 to 475 range. Our staffing and surge plans have taken us up to the 450 to 465 mark.”
Slightly less than 5,700 new cases were reported across Ballad’s 21-county service area during the week of Dec. 20-26 — less than the two preceding weeks — but state and Ballad-run testing sites were closed around Christmas and will be closed on New Year’s Day.
“Due to the holiday, there is some lag in reporting cases so although its 5,600 down from 7,600 — we feel a lot of that is because the state reporting has a little bit of lag over the holiday period. Another thing is that, due to the holidays, people aren’t being tested. That could show we are not capturing all of the positive cases that are truly out there.”
On Wednesday the region’s seven-day testing positivity rate was above 30% for the second consecutive day, but Deaton said that could be deceiving.
“I think this number could be closer to the upper to mid-20 percent range because of the erratic nature of testing in the last week or so,” Deaton said. “Even if we’re in the mid-20s, we’re much higher than the state of Tennessee and significantly higher than the Commonwealth of Virginia.
Virginia’s seven-day average stood at 12.7% Wednesday, according to that state’s Department of Health while Tennessee reported a 23.6% seven-day average.
Deaton also issued an urgent call for recovered COVID-19 patients to donate plasma, which is used to treat others with the disease.
“Convalescent plasma has been a very effective treatment for our COVID patients and, with our COVID patient numbers rising, we are very concerned that we’re not seeing the donation of plasma that we saw early on,” Deaton said.
“To date we’ve given 1,938 units of plasma but only received 1,863 units. We’ve had to go outside our region to purchase plasma to help support our patients. There is no need to go outside given all the people we’ve seen test positive in our area so we really ask for people who have been COVID positive to donate plasma.”
Dr. David Reagan said that everyone who has recovered from COVID-19 over the past 90 days represent the best candidates. Those who’ve recovered are urged to contact the Marsh Regional Blood Center and schedule an appointment.
Ballad has completed vaccinating more than 10,000 people and is working with area health departments to support vaccinating community health care workers and first responders
“We’re at 43% to 44% of team members so far,” Chief Nursing Officer Nikki Vanburen said. “We expect that number to dramatically increase over the next few weeks.”
No Ballad team member has experienced any serious side effects, she said.
