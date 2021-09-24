Watch Now: Santa Pal kicks off annual fundraiser

BRISTOL, Va. — While fall just arrived in the Mountain Empire, one local agency is already working to make Christmas brighter for hundreds of area families.

Santa Pal, Inc., formally kicked off its fundraising efforts Thursday, announcing a raffle, golf tournament and campaign to provide food, clothing and gifts for local families in need, according to Treasurer Tammi Berry.

“We have a golf tournament coming up Oct. 22 at Glenrochie Country Club, we have the Santa Pal extravaganza raffle going on with items valued at over $12,000, and ticket information is on our Facebook page,” Berry said. “We’re also looking for sponsors for our families in our school systems in Bristol, Virginia, Bristol, Tennessee and the eastern part of Sullivan County.”

Last year, with school routines impacted by the COVID pandemic, the organization assisted about 200 children. That’s about two-thirds less than in previous years. This year they hope to assist about 400 children, Berry said.

“It’s a great thing for families to take on, organizations, co-workers, companies, and we’ll have those in a couple of weeks,” Berry said. “We’d like to have a lot of people sponsor these children. Everybody needs help, COVID’s hit everybody hard, and these families need help, and we’re here to make sure they get it.”