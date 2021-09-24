Watch Now: Santa Pal kicks off annual fundraiser

BRISTOL, Va. — While fall just arrived in the Mountain Empire, one local agency is already working to make Christmas brighter for hundreds of area families.
Santa Pal, Inc., formally kicked off its fundraising efforts Thursday, announcing a raffle, golf tournament and campaign to provide food, clothing and gifts for local families in need, according to Treasurer Tammi Berry.
“We have a golf tournament coming up Oct. 22 at Glenrochie Country Club, we have the Santa Pal extravaganza raffle going on with items valued at over $12,000, and ticket information is on our Facebook page,” Berry said. “We’re also looking for sponsors for our families in our school systems in Bristol, Virginia, Bristol, Tennessee and the eastern part of Sullivan County.”
Last year, with school routines impacted by the COVID pandemic, the organization assisted about 200 children. That’s about two-thirds less than in previous years. This year they hope to assist about 400 children, Berry said.
“It’s a great thing for families to take on, organizations, co-workers, companies, and we’ll have those in a couple of weeks,” Berry said. “We’d like to have a lot of people sponsor these children. Everybody needs help, COVID’s hit everybody hard, and these families need help, and we’re here to make sure they get it.”
Applications are now being accepted and are available through guidance counselors at each school in the three school systems. The deadline is Saturday, Oct. 2.
The Santa Pal program was started by a former editor of the Bristol Herald Courier in 1927.
Gifts, food boxes and food gift certificates are typically distributed to families at each school the week before they leave for the holiday break.
“COVID didn’t impact our giving. The public was still very generous; a lot of donations came in, and we did well with our fundraising. It did impact us getting applications out to our children because of how kids were out of school,” Berry said.
The raffle includes 35 prizes with a combined value of $12,000, Berry said. Prizes include a trip to Gatlinburg, several brand-name handbags, a raised-tier flower bed and other items.
The golf tournament will feature 25 four-member teams — at $400 per team — and some spots remain open. Additionally, hole sponsorships are available for $100 apiece.
They hope to make $11,000 from the raffle and $10,000 from the tournament, Berry said.
“Last year we did a drive-in bingo, and it was very profitable for our fundraising. However, with new gambling laws in Virginia, our bingo has turned into our raffle,” she said, adding the bingo game generated about $11,000 last year.
Raffle tickets are on sale now. The drawing is Friday, Oct. 29. One ticket is $5, or participants can get five for $20, 10 for $45 or 26 for $100.
“We’re all super excited. This is our favorite time of the year,” Santa Pal board President Lavonda Lockner said. “Helping kids, when you’re part of a child’s Christmas giving them new clothes, toys. They wake up on Christmas morning to gifts from Santa. You can’t ask for anything better than that.”
