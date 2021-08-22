WATCH NOW: Restaurant owners share tales of COVID-19 survival

That iron-man run included the worst days of the coronavirus.

“The first two months during COVID-19 were bad because everybody was frightened,” Bassett said. “We had to shut down our dining room because the government said so.”

Bassett adjusted by reducing store hours and keeping staff turnover to a minimum.

“I’m not going to say that we did fantastic all the time, but business never did get to the point to where we had the shut the door,” Bassett said.

What was the key to survival?

“We could have not gotten this far without the support of our locals,” Bassett said. “My eyes still become watery when I think about the tremendous help we’ve had. God blessed us with such a community here in Abingdon, and we work hard to do our best for them.”

Bassett said that community help has come in the form of a thriving demand for pick-up items and into tips that have climbed as high as $100.

Business has been so good that Bassett has secured funds for an extensive remodeling project that will feature an expanded dining room with new booths and multiple TVs.