WATCH NOW: Restaurant owners share tales of COVID-19 survival

It’s a rainy Monday afternoon in Abingdon.
As is usually the case on the first day of the week, the pace is slow at area restaurants.
There is an exception.
Welcome to Puerto Nuevo Fresh Mex & Seafood.
Since Aug. 13, 2019, General Manager Heriberto Olivo has greeted a steady flow of diners to his sprawling business on East Main Street.
“The area has been very good to us,” Olivo said.
Due to COVID-19 and state health restrictions, the past 19 months have been brutal for restaurants across the region and country. Owners and employees have been hit with closings, layoffs and all sorts of cost-saving measures.
More than 100,000 restaurants closed in the United States in 2020 due to the pandemic. But Puerto Nuevo and some other restaurants in the region never closed or laid off workers. They managed to stay open — and some were even busy — by offering good food, opening drive-thrus, using popular delivery services like DoorDash and relying on loyal customers.
“We managed to stay busy the whole time,” Olivio said. “We just worked hard, and our customers kept coming. “
High anxiety
When the number of COVID-19 cases rose in Virginia last year, Gov. Ralph Northam imposed a variety of guidelines and limits for indoor dining.
It was not an easy time for Mustafa Elgreatly, the calm owner of Greeko’s Grill & Café on Abingdon’s West Main Street.
“Of course, we were worried. Everyone in the business was worried that a lot of restaurants would be forced to shut down,” Elgreatly said.
Instead of retreating, Elgreatly and his staff simply pivoted to Plan B.
“Our drive-thru window saved us,” server Heather Hayes said.
Hayes said the Greeko’s staff has taken extra precautions during all phases of the pandemic.
“We’ve worn masks, wiped down menus, and just tried to be as careful as possible,” Hayes said. “Yes, it was scary and a lot of places shut down, but we still had good business.”
Greeko’s celebrated its third anniversary Aug. 15. Elgreatly said the bond he has established with customers has been vital for weathering tough times.
“We’ve been through a lot to build this place up, so it was hard for us to just close down. On some days during the pandemic, it was just me in the restaurant. Or I would have one other person helping me.”
That persistence eventually paid off.
“Business did slow down, but we got through it,” Elgreatly said. “We had to close our dining room at one point, but we never shut down.”
Elgreatly said he experienced some turnover among his staff.
“And we just divided the hours of those employees who stayed,” Elgreatly said. “Our customers helped us by purchasing gift cards and by showing their loyalty.”
Elgreatly paid tribute to his supporters by leaving on the colorful light display and music in front of his main street patio.
“To me, Abingdon is one of the best places in world, and I like to do things to help the town,” Elgreatly said.
Once a year, he devotes half of his sales for that day to a local organization.
“This year, we gave to the Barter Theatre because they have really struggled with the pandemic as well,” Elgreatly said. “We have regular customers from the Barter, the Highlands Festival and the Creeper Trail.”
With COVID-19 cases now rising again due to the delta variant, the crew at Greeko’s continues to mask up and hope for the best.
“You never know what can happen. It’s a constant worry, but we do what we can,” Elgreatly said.
Safety first
At the Harvest Table Restaurant in downtown Meadowview, Jacqueline Miles handles every role from general manager to social media coordinator.
“COVID kind of hit us at a weird time,” Miles said. “We had already planned to close from the end of 2019 until March or April to get a new chef and complete some renovations. Because of everything that was going on (with COVID-19), we decided to hold off a few months before reopening.”
Once new chef Charles Parker was in place, Miles and her staff went back to work in June of last year. In those early days, Miles balanced her time as a hostess, server and manager of the shopping area located adjacent to the kitchen.
“We started out slow, with just grab-and-go items and no dining in,” Miles said. “I also let people dine in front of the restaurant. The situation gradually started to improve, so we introduced a Sunday brunch. We’ve been expanding our hours ever since.”
The farm-to-table establishment was founded by acclaimed author Barbara Kingsolver and her husband, Emory & Henry College environmental studies professor Steven Hopp. Students and staffers from the nearby school make up a large portion of the clientele.
“We’ve been very happy with how much the community has supported us,” Miles said. “People have been coming out consistently and tipping very nicely, which is always nice.”
According to Miles, most of her staff has received COVID-19 vaccinations.
“We’ve been very cautious,” Miles said. “When we started offering inside dining, we kept customers as separated as possible. We also offer private dining with an upstairs event space along with a balcony and patio dining.”
Miles said the Harvest Table carries products from over 100 farms across the region.
“We also sell baked goods and pizzas at a couple local stores, and we even have a vending machine at the Coomes Recreation Center in Abingdon,” Miles said.
Pizza master
Any serious foodie is familiar with the Wall Street dining scene in Abingdon.
That was the home of the Starving Artist Café. Founded in 1985 by Virginia Intermont arts graduate Shawn Crookshank, the legendary business attracted rave reviews across the East Coast and served as a hardcore training ground for maverick chefs such as Sean Brock of Netflix fame.
Another dynamic figure now works his culinary magic at the former Starving Artist location.
Ayeb Bassett has operated Mamma Mia for nearly four years. The native of North Africa, who has been honored as a three-time world champion pizza crust maker, said he has only taken eight days off since opening in Abingdon.
That iron-man run included the worst days of the coronavirus.
“The first two months during COVID-19 were bad because everybody was frightened,” Bassett said. “We had to shut down our dining room because the government said so.”
Bassett adjusted by reducing store hours and keeping staff turnover to a minimum.
“I’m not going to say that we did fantastic all the time, but business never did get to the point to where we had the shut the door,” Bassett said.
What was the key to survival?
“We could have not gotten this far without the support of our locals,” Bassett said. “My eyes still become watery when I think about the tremendous help we’ve had. God blessed us with such a community here in Abingdon, and we work hard to do our best for them.”
Bassett said that community help has come in the form of a thriving demand for pick-up items and into tips that have climbed as high as $100.
Business has been so good that Bassett has secured funds for an extensive remodeling project that will feature an expanded dining room with new booths and multiple TVs.
“Have you heard the expression from the movies ‘If you build it, they will come.’ I believe that if you cook good food, they will come,” Bassett said. “I consider every person that enters my restaurant as a friend, and I will never forget what they did for us during the pandemic.”
The new normal
In March 2017, Sam Nasr opened Big Guys Italiano Family Restaurant in Bristol, Tennessee.
By offering items such as the 28-inch Monster pizza, Nasr found his niche and created a regular clientele at his Edgemont Avenue location.
That connection became vital during the darkest days of COVID-19.
“I know that some places in Bristol had to shut down or close, but we never shut down,” Nasr said. “We did have to cut hours of employees when things got really bad, and we closed our dining room back in May, but we stayed busy with pick-ups and deliveries.”
In addition to his own delivery drivers, Nasr turned to the world of DoorDash delivery, where customers order food from the DoorDash app or the restaurant’s website.
“When everybody was shut down due to COVID, we had so many deliveries it was crazy,” Nasr said.
He has continued to rely on his modern way of doing business.
“I don’t serve any food on a plate,” Nasr said. “We only use to-go boxes, plastic plates and plastic utensils. It’s worked out good for us.”
Like many restaurant owners, especially under the stressful days of COVID, Nasr works seven days a week.
“Yes, I’m here every day. People love our pizzas and we love our customers for staying with us.”
The bottom line
According to figures provided by the National Restaurant Association, more than 110,000 eating and drinking establishments across the United States closed in 2020. That resulted in nearly 2.5 million lost jobs and a revenue decline of $240 billion in restaurant and food service industry sales.
But seven days a week, the parking lot at the Puerto Nuevo Fresh Mex & Seafood remains crowded.
That staying power and popularity recently prompted Olivo to construct a new outdoor patio space that includes 12 tables.
“I was surprised at how well we did during the pandemic, but people have good experiences here and want to come back,” Olivo said. “We want to give people great food, friendly service and a relaxing atmosphere.
“We’ve been very grateful at the response through everything.”
