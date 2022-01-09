Watch Now: Performing arts school in Abingdon offers chance to tell life story

ABINGDON, Va. — Michael Gerber believes everyone has a story to tell.
And, it’s up to him to help tell it.
The Abingdon theater veteran recently formed Appalachian Performing Arts Academy (APAA), the newest performing arts school in the Tri-Cities that’s creating a unique opportunity for people of all ages to generate and produce their “Life, Your Story” which starts Jan. 11. Participants can create and perform their own material with professional guidance.
“The participants who sign up are not actors or people who’ve been on stage before. They are people who have stories they want to tell, and they just need someone to help them tell it,” Gerber said.
“People have wonderful stories to tell. It’s a way of recognizing your own inner creative genius.”
Class members will be given the chance to create live performances of memorable and personal moments.
Gerber described the monologues as “personal and true to life.”
The online classes are held twice a week from 7-8:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays for five weeks. After the fundamentals are learned online, Gerber will schedule one-on-one meetings with the participants for in-person coaching.
He plans to host an opening night when students perform their monologues in front of friends and family.
“If they are willing, we will open a second venue that’s open to the general public,” he said.
Julia Zielinski, an artist in Abingdon, has signed up to take the class to learn more about acting.
“I like monologues and one-act plays a lot. I hope this will lead to more acting opportunities,” said Zielinski, who has done some acting in the past.
Zielinski recently moved back to Southwest Virginia after living in St. Petersburg, Florida. While in Florida, she looked for a similar class, but never found one.
“This seems like the perfect class for expressing personalized content,” she said.
‘A performing arts dream’
The classes will teach more than just acting. Participants will learn audition skills, monologue skills and build confidence in public speaking.
“We give you the tools to achieve a performing arts dream,” Gerber said.
“Everything I do will be centered around the students’ creativity. We won’t throw a script at you and tell you to memorize it. We’ll find a way for you to create your own monologue from your own life. And, we’ll help you put it up on its feet for a live performance.”
With the belief that everyone’s voice is important, Gerber hopes participants will want to later expand their class work into full-length plays or one-person shows.
“We go through life when our creative spark is so many times put on the back burner. Life focuses on paying the bills or getting that work promotion,” he said.
The arts academy also is available for one-on-one coaching sessions to assist people with their audition and monologue skills, confidence in public speaking and other performance-related subjects.
Born to act
Gerber acted and directed professionally before becoming a former director of Barter Youth Academy, a performance-based educational program in Abingdon.
“We’re not here to compete with other entities. We’re here to help support existing theater institutions in our area. We’re all on the same team,” he said.
Gerber has been acting since he was a child. Born and raised in the Portland, Oregon area, he and his two sisters often performed for their mother and on the playground during recess at school.
He majored in performing arts at Western Oregon University, later earning a master’s degree in directing from Ohio University.
For the past 26 years, he has been teaching and learning about improv techniques, a form of acting in which performance is unplanned. He’s even writing a book about improv. He relocated to Abingdon in 2013, later becoming affiliated with the Barter Youth Academy.
During that time, Gerber was met with requests from parents who were hungry for creative classes tailored to adult students.
Gerber answered that call and formed APAA in August 2021.
“In my previous role, adults were asking me where they could find opportunities to learn more about theater, acting, improv, and so on,” he said. “So not only will APAA give adults a chance to hone their craft, but it’s also a great creative outlet for people to explore new ideas of their own.”
His instructional staff of four includes himself, Carolyn Koesters, Kate Denson and Brenna Williams.
Partnerships
One of the driving ideas of APAA is to help make connections among people in the community, said Gerber.
For the upcoming class, he is partnering with Koesters, a professional journaling expert of Wordcatching, to help his students craft their personal monologues and polish their words for live performances.
Koesters said all stories hold the power of transformation.
“It’s important to share them with one another to find those commonalities, to realize how much of the human experience is shared, and learning how to use your creative gifts.
“Putting pen to paper around a story of your life and then giving it voice is a truly transformative experience, and I can’t wait to see where the journey takes us,” said Koesters.
It’s common for people’s stories to never get verbalized or written down, she said.
Her series of exercises will help students retrieve inspiring moments in their lives.
“We will talk about what would make a monologue interesting, and which of the stories might be interesting to others. We will most likely not choose the deepest, darkest moments from someone’s life.”
The final week of the class is Feb. 15, when performances of the monologues will be scheduled.
The class fee is $300 and can be paid online when registering at www.AppPerformingArts.com. Class members younger than 18 must have permissions from a parent or guardian.
Additional one-on-one coaching sessions can be purchased for $50 per hour.
Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at citydesk@bristolnews.com.