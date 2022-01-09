Watch Now: Performing arts school in Abingdon offers chance to tell life story

“We give you the tools to achieve a performing arts dream,” Gerber said.

“Everything I do will be centered around the students’ creativity. We won’t throw a script at you and tell you to memorize it. We’ll find a way for you to create your own monologue from your own life. And, we’ll help you put it up on its feet for a live performance.”

With the belief that everyone’s voice is important, Gerber hopes participants will want to later expand their class work into full-length plays or one-person shows.

“We go through life when our creative spark is so many times put on the back burner. Life focuses on paying the bills or getting that work promotion,” he said.

The arts academy also is available for one-on-one coaching sessions to assist people with their audition and monologue skills, confidence in public speaking and other performance-related subjects.

Born to act

Gerber acted and directed professionally before becoming a former director of Barter Youth Academy, a performance-based educational program in Abingdon.