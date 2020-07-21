BRISTOL, Tenn. — Part of West State Street between Volunteer Parkway and Bob Morrison Boulevard is closed Tuesday morning as crews respond to a gas leak.
Tommy Castle, assistant chief of operations with Bristol, Tennessee fire rescue, said the leak was reported around 10:40 a.m. when workers with Bristol Tennessee Essential Services hit a gas line across the street from Builders FirstSource.
No injuries were reported and Atmos Energy has a representative on the scene, Castle said.
Nearby buildings have been evacuated as a precaution.
Castle said he wasn’t sure when the scene will be clear.
