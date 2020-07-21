Gas leak, West State Street, July 21, 2020

A natural gas leak was reported Tuesday morning off West State Street in Bristol, Tennessee.

 BY TIM DODSON | BRISTOL HERALD COURIER

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Part of West State Street between Volunteer Parkway and Bob Morrison Boulevard is closed Tuesday morning as crews respond to a gas leak. 

Tommy Castle, assistant chief of operations with Bristol, Tennessee fire rescue, said the leak was reported around 10:40 a.m. when workers with Bristol Tennessee Essential Services hit a gas line across the street from Builders FirstSource.

No injuries were reported and Atmos Energy has a representative on the scene, Castle said.

Nearby buildings have been evacuated as a precaution.

Castle said he wasn’t sure when the scene will be clear.

