Watch Now: Newly formed opera company unveiling its first local production at E&H

“While we are performing this production for Emory & Henry students, our mission goes much broader than that. It’s exciting to have multiple fellow artists in the Tri-Cities region pair with us to make this happen,” said Spafford.

Dispelling stereotypes

“I think people will be pleasantly surprised by both the message and the music,” said Boggs, who is serving the production as music director and conductor.

“It’s really a great family holiday show. I don’t think you need to enjoy opera to enjoy this show,” said his colleague, Spafford, who is associate artistic director for the show. “That’s one of the biggest things AppOpera is about — showing people this art form is more accessible than they think.”

Spafford said students in her music appreciation classes at the college often have misconceptions about opera.

“They believe that opera is only performed in a foreign language. They think it’s really old and no longer being composed. And they think only rich people can go to the opera.

“None of these things are true. We hope to dispel that socioeconomic stereotype,” said Spafford.