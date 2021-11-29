Watch Now: Newly formed opera company unveiling its first local production at E&H

EMORY, Va. — A newly formed opera company is preparing to unveil its first local production for the public on Friday at Emory & Henry College.
Josh Boggs and Jessica Spafford, founders of AppOpera, said the stage is set for introducing the art form to audiences throughout Southwest Virginia and the Tri-Cities region.
Boggs, of Abingdon, and Spafford, of Glade Spring, are visionary leaders of the small “boutique” opera company model whose mission is to champion opera in nontraditional spaces.
The birth of the regional opera company arrives at an ideal time, said Boggs, who believes there are few or no companies within a two-hour drive of Southwest Virginia that offer a similar educational and artistic resource for the community.
Their production of “Amahl and the Night Visitors” by Gian Carlo Menotti will open at 7:30 p.m. at the McGlothlin Center for the Arts on campus.
Refreshments will precede the show at 6:45 p.m. in the lobby of the center, where Boggs, Spafford and other cast members will perform Christmas music.
The English-language opera follows the three wise men en route to see the Christ child. Along the way, they meet a mother and her child, Amahl, who is disabled.
Themes of the show focus on humility and the wonder and beauty of a child’s love.
“‘Amahl and the Night Visitors’ is perfect for our inaugural production,” said Spafford.
“We made sure we chose a production that would appeal to our community at large, would be accessible, would be interesting to fellow artists in the area for possible collaboration and would be within our production means so that we could plan for longevity for the future of the company.”
Telling a story through song
“The opera company is a way to not only promote the art of opera in the region but also a great way to showcase some of our local professional artists and promote music in the community,” said Boggs.
“We have fantastic arts organizations in our region, especially William King Museum of Art, which offers visual arts, and the Barter Theatre, which is known for theatrical arts. We wanted to add an element for classical music arts in the community.”
The colleagues credit their areas of expertise for helping them create the opera company, a form of theater in which music is the main focus.
At Emory & Henry, Boggs is assistant professor of Choral and Vocal Studies and Music Department chair. He also directs the Concert Choir and Chamber Singers at the college.
Coloratura soprano Spafford currently serves as visiting assistant professor of music in voice and theory at Emory & Henry College.
Boggs had been mulling over the idea of forming an opera company since last year.
“With the arrival of Jessica to the college as a new faculty member in voice, it created the perfect opportunity to put this plan into action,” he said.
Although the opera company is not affiliated with the college, several of the college’s students have been invited to participate as cast members. Out of the 22 crew members, five are E&H students contributing in a variety of roles, including as singers, dancers, a choreographer, a stage manager and an assistant director.
“We are definitely creating opportunities in a professional setting for students to see this kind of experience,” Spafford said.
“It’s great for our current students to get the experience of being in a production, but we’re also able to feature alumni and regional professionals. We’re excited about featuring folks in the community who are really good at what they do.”
The role of the mother in the show is played by Rachel Milligan Helton, owner and founder of Bristol Academy of Music.
The opera company also is partnering with other art groups in the community, including dancers from Virginia Highlands Ballet, members of Blair Academy of Music in Johnson City, and students from East Tennessee State University.
“While we are performing this production for Emory & Henry students, our mission goes much broader than that. It’s exciting to have multiple fellow artists in the Tri-Cities region pair with us to make this happen,” said Spafford.
Dispelling stereotypes
“I think people will be pleasantly surprised by both the message and the music,” said Boggs, who is serving the production as music director and conductor.
“It’s really a great family holiday show. I don’t think you need to enjoy opera to enjoy this show,” said his colleague, Spafford, who is associate artistic director for the show. “That’s one of the biggest things AppOpera is about — showing people this art form is more accessible than they think.”
Spafford said students in her music appreciation classes at the college often have misconceptions about opera.
“They believe that opera is only performed in a foreign language. They think it’s really old and no longer being composed. And they think only rich people can go to the opera.
“None of these things are true. We hope to dispel that socioeconomic stereotype,” said Spafford.
Their production of “Amahl and the Night Visitors” is done completely in English, and all of the dialogue is done in song.
The main characters are impoverished, dealing with having to lose their home because they’ll have to become beggars. His mother is figuring out ways to provide for him.
“I think it’s a story that a lot of us can identify with. It’s really a beautiful work,” she said.
The founders
According to the website for AppOpera, the lists of accomplishments are long and distinctive for both Boggs and Spafford.
A graduate of the University of Notre Dame in Indiana, Boggs earned the doctorate of musical arts degree in choral conducting.
Boggs has served on the choral and vocal faculties of Goshen College and Indiana University South Bend. While at the University of Notre Dame, he conducted several ensembles in concert, including Collegium Musicum, Notre Dame Vocale and Concordia Choir.
He has previously held conducting fellowships with the Norfolk Chamber Music Festival, Princeton Festival and Big Sky Choral Initiative, studying with Simon Carrington, Jan Harrington, Donald Nally and mentor Carmen-Helena Téllez.
As a soloist and recitalist, Boggs has performed at a number of solo engagements.
Spafford has had success both nationally and abroad.
She earned her master’s degree in music from Duquesne University, where she studied with Sari Gruber, an accomplished soprano.
Since earning her doctorate in music performance, pedagogy and literature from James Madison University in 2017, Spafford has taught courses at James Madison, Mary Baldwin University, Bridgewater College, Eastern Mennonite University and the University of Alabama.
She has taught at Judson College, later becoming the head of the music department.
In addition to teaching, Spafford is an avid recitalist and master class clinician, having served as the soprano soloist for a number of music venues.
In June 2016, she performed in Dresden, Germany, having been recruited to sing the “Queen of the Night” with the Radebeul Landesbühnen Sachsen Theater in its production of Mozart’s “Die Zauberflöte.”
In 2011, she won the Columbus Opera’s young singer competition while at Ohio Wesleyan University and performed with the Central Ohio Symphony Orchestra.
On the horizon
The founders of the opera company said community feedback and interest in the opera company have been high. Their next production in spring 2022 will be Gilbert & Sullivan’s “The Pirates of Penzance.”
They’re excited about expanding the opportunities with the company by offering summer programs and workshops for high school and college students.
“We hope to open that enrollment to people not just from here but from throughout the country,” said Spafford.
The next steps in developing the company are creating a board of directors for the opera organization and applying for grants to help sustain the arts organization.
To make their first show accessible, the production of “Amahl and the Night Visitors” will be free of charge; however, reserving tickets online at www.ehc.edu/mca/ is recommended.
Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at citydesk@bristolnews.com.