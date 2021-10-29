Watch Now: New BCM Museum exhibit focuses on work

BRISTOL, Va. — “The Way We Worked,” an interactive exhibit by the Smithsonian Institution, opens Saturday at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum in downtown Bristol.
The exhibit explores how work became central to American life and how workplaces and tasks have evolved over the past 150 years. It will be in the BCM Museum’s special exhibits gallery through Jan. 23, according to Rene Rodgers, the museum’s head curator.
“This exhibit is in five sections, all about the different aspects relating to work — who works, why we work, how we work, where we work and answers those questions,” Rodgers said, pointing toward expanses of historic photographs. “All of the images are taken from the national archive and cover a huge variety of topics relating to work — from old-time to more recent like astronauts.”
In addition to photographs, the exhibit includes work-related artifacts and audio-visual components. The BCM plans to augment those with items and programming.
“We are supplementing the exhibit with local displays. We’ve got 12 panels all related to local and regional history — retail and restaurants, manufacturing, resource extraction, essential workers and public services, media and farming,” Rodgers said. “We’ll have quite a few objects located to local and regional history too.”
The Buchanan County Historical Society loaned some items related to coal mining and there were contributions from the Bristol Historical Association, the city of Kingsport, Eastman, Strongwell, Helms Candy, the Bristol Herald Courier and some private collections, including that of local historian Tim Buchanan.
Rodgers called it a “great exhibit” that the museum has been in line to receive for over two years.
“What’s great about Smithsonian exhibits, it’s really well done, there is lots of engaging content, and they provide educational assets, so we have lesson plans for K-12 teachers that are on our website,” Rodgers said. “If teachers want to visit the museum with their students or — if COVID is still preventing them from doing that — they can do a virtual visit with us. We are happy to do virtual visits with this exhibit.”
An educator’s manual and reading lists for different age levels are also available.
“We’re hoping we get some schools in here, but we know they’re still struggling to do outside trips,” she said.
Additional programming is also being developed.
“For December, our virtual speaker series is based around this exhibit, and it will deal with music and work,” she said. “From songs about work to how people use music to help with their productivity, protest songs used with unionization and labor disputes.”
That event will be at 7 p.m. on Dec. 7.
Access to the exhibit will be free on opening day, as Saturday is the museum’s annual community day, when everyone is admitted free of charge from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Otherwise, the exhibit is included in the cost of regular admission.
