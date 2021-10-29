Watch Now: New BCM Museum exhibit focuses on work

“We are supplementing the exhibit with local displays. We’ve got 12 panels all related to local and regional history — retail and restaurants, manufacturing, resource extraction, essential workers and public services, media and farming,” Rodgers said. “We’ll have quite a few objects located to local and regional history too.”

The Buchanan County Historical Society loaned some items related to coal mining and there were contributions from the Bristol Historical Association, the city of Kingsport, Eastman, Strongwell, Helms Candy, the Bristol Herald Courier and some private collections, including that of local historian Tim Buchanan.

Rodgers called it a “great exhibit” that the museum has been in line to receive for over two years.

“What’s great about Smithsonian exhibits, it’s really well done, there is lots of engaging content, and they provide educational assets, so we have lesson plans for K-12 teachers that are on our website,” Rodgers said. “If teachers want to visit the museum with their students or — if COVID is still preventing them from doing that — they can do a virtual visit with us. We are happy to do virtual visits with this exhibit.”

An educator’s manual and reading lists for different age levels are also available.