Watch Now | Neighbors mourn the loss of more than 100-year-old maple tree on Pearl Street cut down by city

Glenda Smith of Pearl Street in Bristol, Virginia, enjoyed sitting on her porch in the morning hearing the birds fill the branches of the more than 100-year-old maple tree just across the street.

That was until Friday morning, when city crews arrived with a professional tree trimmer to methodically cut down the large tree on city right-of-way. The city workers said the giant tree had become a danger to the home at the intersection of Pearl Street and Lawrence Avenue which sits in the shadow of the tree’s large branches.

“Every morning I sat out here and it was full of birds,” Smith said as workers used a piece of earth moving equipment and a chainsaw to bring down what remained of the tree that had towered over the street just hours before.

City crews on the scene described the tree that may have been as much as 150 years old as “deader than a hammer.” Although some branches still had green leaves of summer, others exhibited signs of being just dead wood. The city workers said the fear was the dead branches would damage neighborhood homes during the frequent summer thunderstorms causing property damage or threatening lives.

Smith said she had talked to officials at City Hall about a plan to save the tree. She said an arborist had said he could cut away the dead branches and spray the tree for parasites for $1,500. She was raising money from neighbors to pay for the service to save the tree.

She was surprised to see city crews blocking off the street Friday morning to begin the more than half-day task of taking the gargantuan tree down and hauling the limbs away.

“Somehow they got it [the tree] on the list, and we can’t get it off,” Smith said.

Smith suggested the city establish a tree committee to handle these instances when age-old trees and the needs of property owners collide in the future.