 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story
A Tree Falls In Bristol
‘It was full of birds’

Watch Now | Neighbors mourn the loss of more than 100-year-old maple tree on Pearl Street cut down by city

  • Updated
  • 0

Glenda Smith of Pearl Street in Bristol, Virginia, enjoyed sitting on her porch in the morning hearing the birds fill the branches of the more than 100-year-old maple tree just across the street.

That was until Friday morning, when city crews arrived with a professional tree trimmer to methodically cut down the large tree on city right-of-way. The city workers said the giant tree had become a danger to the home at the intersection of Pearl Street and Lawrence Avenue which sits in the shadow of the tree’s large branches.

“Every morning I sat out here and it was full of birds,” Smith said as workers used a piece of earth moving equipment and a chainsaw to bring down what remained of the tree that had towered over the street just hours before.

City crews on the scene described the tree that may have been as much as 150 years old as “deader than a hammer.” Although some branches still had green leaves of summer, others exhibited signs of being just dead wood. The city workers said the fear was the dead branches would damage neighborhood homes during the frequent summer thunderstorms causing property damage or threatening lives.

People are also reading…

Smith said she had talked to officials at City Hall about a plan to save the tree. She said an arborist had said he could cut away the dead branches and spray the tree for parasites for $1,500. She was raising money from neighbors to pay for the service to save the tree.

She was surprised to see city crews blocking off the street Friday morning to begin the more than half-day task of taking the gargantuan tree down and hauling the limbs away.

“Somehow they got it [the tree] on the list, and we can’t get it off,” Smith said.

Smith suggested the city establish a tree committee to handle these instances when age-old trees and the needs of property owners collide in the future.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Union workers go on strike at General Dynamics in Marion

Union workers go on strike at General Dynamics in Marion

That Monday was a holiday didn’t keep union members from maintaining a presence outside of General Dynamics’ Marion plants. Portable sun shelters dotted key points along Brunswick Lane as the strikers made their presence evident. Their signs were simple: UAW on strike.

SoFHA opens new Advanced Internal Medicine in Bristol

SoFHA opens new Advanced Internal Medicine in Bristol

State of Franklin Healthcare Associates (SoFHA), recently announced the addition of a new location to serve Bristol. Advanced Internal Medicine in Bristol, Tennessee is the first clinic in the Bristol region for the physician-owned and led health care facility.

Song of the Mountains makes its radio debut

Song of the Mountains makes its radio debut

After 17 years, Song of the Mountains will now reach the ears of music lovers through a different form of media. The longtime show recorded monthly in Marion’s Lincoln Theatre will get a second national audience as it made its radio debut Saturday.

Traffic fatalities climb in 2021

Traffic fatalities climb in 2021

Traffic fatalities in Virginia were up 16% last year compared to 2019 and were up 19% across the entire country, according to a new report from TRIP, a transportation research nonprofit.

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Shinzo Abe, powerful former Japan PM, leaves divided legacy

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts