Watch Now: NE Tennessee, SW Virginia residents grapple with unemployment

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Two months. That’s how long Andy Jimenez has been waiting to get his first unemployment insurance payment from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development.
Jimenez, of Bristol, Tennessee, received confirmation that he is eligible, he files a weekly claim and he’s tried to get in contact with someone from the state to find out what is going on — with no success.
“Every week, I’m filing the claim, filling out the applications, you know, and just waiting,” said Jimenez, 32. “But while I’m waiting, the bills are not waiting.”
Thankfully, he said he’s been able to get some leniency on his car payments, but he’s still got to pay rent for his apartment and cover other basic expenses.
“I’ve actually had to borrow money from one of my family members already, actually from a couple of different family members,” Jimenez said. “I realize that they’re having it tight right now also, so I’m running out of family members, and they’re running out of money.”
Jimenez, who was laid off from his call center job in mid-May, is just one of the tens of millions of Americans who are out of a job or temporarily unemployed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. And like many others, he is dealing with financial insecurity and uncertainty.
Pandemic of unemployment
In March, the national unemployment rate was 4.4%. But in April, that number shot up to 14.7%, the highest level since the U.S. was in the midst of the Great Depression. Though the national unemployment rate fell to 13.3% in May, it still rests above the 10% peak caused by the Great Recession in the late 2000s.
In April, Washington, Smyth, Scott, Wise, Buchanan, Dickenson, Tazewell, Russell and Lee counties as well as Bristol, Virginia and Norton collectively had a slightly higher unemployment rate, 12%, than Virginia’s, which was about 10.8%. However, individually it varied. At 15% in April, Bristol, Virginia’s unemployment rate peaked higher than even the national rate and was the highest in Southwest Virginia. At 9.7% in April, Scott County had the lowest rate in Virginia.
In April, Sullivan County’s unemployment rate was at 14.5% and Washington County, Tennessee’s was at 13.4%, though both were lower than the state’s rate of 15%.
Fred Mackara, a professor of economics at East Tennessee State University, said the National Bureau of Economic Research, the official arbiters of whether there has been a recession or depression, won’t make a determination for some time. However, he said the U.S. is under some form of economic contraction, though it’s one created when state governments shut down most of their economies to try to lessen the spread of COVID-19.
“I would say we’re in a recession. But it’s different from other recessions we’ve had in the sense that this is a self-created recession,” Mackara said.
He compared the economic shutdowns ordered by state governments to amputating a gangrenous leg. It’s not ideal, he said, but it’s better than the other option — death. And these shutdowns, which have loosened in Tennessee and Virginia, minimized opportunities for the virus to spread but also resulted in permanent closings, supply chain issues, mass job losses and other hardships for employees and employers.
Since the pandemic began, there have been four Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act notices by employers in Southwest Virginia, with a total of 541 layoffs announced. In March, the Universal Companies in Abingdon announced that 61 employees were laid off and Cinemark USA in Bristol, Virginia announced it was laying off 26. In April, Scholle IPN Packaging in Chilhowie announced the layoffs of 128 and Utility Trailer Manufacturing Co. in Glade Spring laid off 326.
In Sullivan County in Tennessee, there were 725 layoffs announced under WARN notices since the pandemic began, and all were in Kingsport. They were 304 temporary layoffs by Domtar Paper Co, 257 layoffs for an unknown period of time by Worley Field Services and 164 layoffs for more than six months at the Marriot and Meadowview Conference Resort & Convention Center.
The way Jimenez, tells it, he was laid off from his call center job because of the pandemic, but not because of layoffs or the call center closing.
He said he was working for Teleperformance in Bristol, Tennessee, and when the pandemic hit most employees were asked to work from home. But the internet speed at his home isn’t fast enough to handle the company’s servers, so he was initially not allowed to work from home. Eventually, he was told he had to work from home and the technical issues prevented him from doing his job, he said.
He said he tried to work something out with his employer, but he was fired in mid-May and filed for unemployment shortly afterward.
State unemployment systems
Under the pandemic, the expectations placed on the systems that distribute unemployment insurance claims have changed. Joyce Fogg, communications manager with the Virginia Employment Commission, said from mid-March through early July, a total of $5 billion was paid out, covering more than 75% of claims filed during that period.
Chris Cannon, assistant administrator of communications for the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development, said unemployment benefits paid out in Tennessee from March 15 through July 4 was $3.2 billion, but the percentage of claims paid was not calculated.
Cannon said the number of claims they started to get as the pandemic hit was unprecedented. For the week ending March 14, he said they received roughly 2,700 new claims, but that number soared during the week ending April 4 to 116,000 initial claims.
From Sullivan County, a mere 31 initial claims were filed during the week ending March 14. But for the week ending April 4, a total of 2,132 initial claims were filed.
Likewise, collectively in Southwest Virginia — Washington, Smyth, Scott, Wise, Buchanan, Dickenson, Tazewell, Russell and Lee counties as well as Bristol, Virginia and Norton — 75 initial claims were filed in the week ending March 14 versus 3,218 filed during the week ending April 4.
“It was just an unprecedented surge of new claims and people seeking unemployment benefits that no one could have prepared for and no one had the resources at that very moment to handle such a surge,” Cannon said.
In response to the unprecedented surges of new claims, both Tennessee and Virginia have expanded the number of employees taking calls and processing unemployment claims.
In March, Cannon said there were 400 people working in the unemployment insurance division in Tennessee, but as of early July, there were 900.
Fogg said since the pandemic, the Virginia commission has added staff to both its call centers in Grundy and South Boston as well as started taking calls on Saturdays. But they have also brought on a third party call center that is doing nothing but handling claims for gig workers, those who are self-employed and 1099 workers who in normal times don’t qualify. Another call center assists with customer service emails and the filing of claims.
Despite the increased number of people working unemployment claims in Tennessee, Jimenez said what has frustrated him most as a claimant is the lack of communication. He said it was initially difficult to find clear instructions or guidance on what to do to register as unemployed and since he registered, he hasn’t heard a word from the state.
“I’ve been doing it every week since mid-May, filing for claims and still no feedback. I don’t know how long it’s going to take. I don’t know if they’re ever going to answer, it could be this week, it could be a month from now,” Jimenez said.
On top of that, he said the system is complicated and opaque, to the extent that he feels it may be difficult to deal with on purpose.
“I almost feel like the complexity of it is meant to discourage people from applying,” Jimenez said.
In Virginia, there has been an onslaught of complaints from filers who have complained that the process is difficult and confusing and they can’t get answers to questions or problems with their applications because it’s almost impossible to reach anyone via the VEC’s customer service lines. There have been reports of people calling over and over, day after day with no success.
So many people have had so much difficulty applying for and receiving benefits through the VEC’s system that 34 Virginia state delegates and nine state senators sent a letter to the VEC Wednesday regarding the number of complaints they’ve had from constituents.
A news release from the office of Del. Chris Hurst, a Democrat from District 12, states that legislative offices have sent 10,000 unemployment cases from constituents to VEC in the last month.
The letter states the number of new benefits claims filed under the pandemic has highlighted problems that have made it harder for elected officials to serve their constituents. Common complaints have been inaccessibility to the VEC via phone or online, a lack of initial or follow-up communication with claimants, the use of a complicated and outdated online system and a lack of transparency with claimants throughout the process, according to the letter.
Updating and streamlining the current processes should be the first step toward improvement, according to the letter, which states that the VEC should make establishment of an online portal its top priority.
“The purpose of VEC is first and foremost to help employees who have lost their job, their income, their financial security, and are trying to navigate a bureaucratic nightmare in filing for unemployment. Our current unemployment system cannot be sustained in this rapidly changing climate with historic levels of unemployment. The system penalizes workers for being out of a job through no fault of their own,” the letter states.
Ellen Marie Hess, the state’s employment commissioner, responded that “while there is room for improvement,” her staff has performed “admirably” during unprecedented times.
In a recent, unscientific reader poll by the Bristol Herald Courier, 4% of respondents said they filed but haven’t received payment, 12.7% said they had difficulty filing and have been unable to reach anyone at the Employment Commission for help despite numerous attempts and 7.9% had so much trouble, they finally gave up. However, 17.5% said they had no problems filing or getting their unemployment benefits.
The job market
Elizabeth Carico, director of workforce development with People Incorporated in Abingdon, works to help unemployed people find jobs and help workers find better jobs. Early in the pandemic, there was not an increase in the number of people reaching out for assistance, but as businesses started to lay off employees the need has increased.
“We’ve seen a lot more individuals out of work and a lot more uncertainty in what people see for their own futures, so, in turn, we have seen a lot of folks looking for what options they may have,” Carico said.
And a lot of the new clients are ones who are recently unemployed. She said they have three programs, for youths, adults and dislocated workers.
“We have seen more dislocated worker applicants than we have for the adult and youth applicants at this time,” Carico said.
She added that with some employers closing and others laying off workers, there have been challenges. But many businesses in Southwest Virginia are still hiring and she said the agency has had success connecting workers and employers through the pandemic even though they switched to remote operations.
Some unemployed people like Jimenez are still trying to navigate the job market and find temporary or permanent work. Jimenez said he’s applied for jobs and a lot of what is currently available are minimum wage jobs.
“Daily, I’m getting notifications that this place is hiring, that place is hiring, but a lot of what’s hiring right now isn’t enough to pay the bills,” Jimenez said. “I was making $10.50 an hour at my previous job and even that was tight.”
He said he’s had a couple of phone interviews, but more often than not he’s been told he wasn’t qualified or the employer hired someone else.
Moving forward
Employment rates fell in May with rates in most counties in Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee resting around 9% or 10%, which was lower than the national unemployment rate of 13.3%.
After peaking in early April, the number of new claims filed each week has declined, though not quite back to pre-pandemic levels.
Cannon, with the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development, said the fewer new claims and the new employees in the unemployment division have lessened the burden somewhat, but now they are dealing with more difficult claims such as appeals.
Fogg, with the Virginia Employment Commission, said VEC’s workload is still exceptionally heavy, with employees working seven days a week and in some cases, 14- to 15-hour days.
Cannon said there haven’t been many discussions about what the road to normalcy looks like. There are just too many unknowns, he said.
“So, there is no road map to what’s happening because no one really knows what the future holds,” he said. “And obviously, we’re seeing spikes in cases around the state and what impact that will have on the job market going forward in the months to come. We just don’t know at this point.”
