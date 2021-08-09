Watch Now: Motown fan keeping iconic stories and music alive through weekly radio program at E&H

Reminiscing about the past, St. Clair associated many Motown hits with special occasions in his own life.

He often shared his love for Motown songs with his friends at school.

In the school locker room, where the acoustics were strong, St. Clair and his cross country team members were sometimes known to burst out singing, “I Heard it Through the Grapevine” after a practice.

St. Clair remembers that as newlyweds, he and his wife, Marcia, jammed to the Temptations when they came to town in 1985 and performed “My Girl.”

“Anybody who grew up in the 1960s and 70s and listened to the radio heard music of Motown and was moved by it, danced to it, and sang along with it. This was the soundtrack of our lives,” he said.

According to him, the hits produced by Motown in just one decade far outnumbered the success of other record companies

“You couldn’t listen to the radio for 30 minutes without hearing the Four Tops, the Temptations, the Supremes, Junior Walker and the Allstars, the Spinners, the Marvelettes, Mary Wells, Jackson Five and Marvin Gaye and Kim Weston,” said St. Clair as he reeled the names off the top of his head.

More than the music