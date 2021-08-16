Watch Now: Meadowview quilter chosen to teach at Academy of Appliqué

MEADOWVIEW, Va. — A local quilter, who has spent nearly a decade competing with some of the country’s most well-known artists, has been selected to teach at the Academy of Appliqué in Williamsburg, Virginia, in February 2022.

“I am bewildered that my name is even listed among these other great instructors who are such incredible masters at their art,” wrote Audra Rasnake in a Facebook post about what she described as the “biggest news of her quilting career.”

Using four of her own original patterns, Rasnake will teach appliqué lessons to beginner, intermediate and experienced stitchers during the six-day annual event from Feb. 28-March 5 at Kingsmill Resort.

She is among 16 instructors from across the country to be chosen for the honor.

Rasnake said she was notified by Barbara Blanton, president of the Academy of Appliqué, in a Zoom meeting in the spring.

“I could hardly keep my feet on the ground, I was so excited,” she said in her Meadowview home, surrounded by her quilts.

Rasnake, 49, said the recognition comes after she spent years honing her quilting skills and developing a creative style as a hand-stitch quilter.

Quilting memories