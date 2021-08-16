Watch Now: Meadowview quilter chosen to teach at Academy of Appliqué

MEADOWVIEW, Va. — A local quilter, who has spent nearly a decade competing with some of the country’s most well-known artists, has been selected to teach at the Academy of Appliqué in Williamsburg, Virginia, in February 2022.
“I am bewildered that my name is even listed among these other great instructors who are such incredible masters at their art,” wrote Audra Rasnake in a Facebook post about what she described as the “biggest news of her quilting career.”
Using four of her own original patterns, Rasnake will teach appliqué lessons to beginner, intermediate and experienced stitchers during the six-day annual event from Feb. 28-March 5 at Kingsmill Resort.
She is among 16 instructors from across the country to be chosen for the honor.
Rasnake said she was notified by Barbara Blanton, president of the Academy of Appliqué, in a Zoom meeting in the spring.
“I could hardly keep my feet on the ground, I was so excited,” she said in her Meadowview home, surrounded by her quilts.
Rasnake, 49, said the recognition comes after she spent years honing her quilting skills and developing a creative style as a hand-stitch quilter.
Quilting memories
“I’ve been quilting forever,” she said with laughter, surrounded by a display of quilts in her home. She has won 61 ribbons for her competitive quilts since 2014.
Her first memories are sewing along with her mother at age 5 with an unknotted threaded needle for practice.
She made her first quilt top in third grade.
“It was as ugly as homemade sin,” she said.
She made a wall hanging with embroidered unicorns for her sixth-grade teacher.
By the time she was in high school, Rasnake had graduated to larger items, including placemats, table runners and pot holders.
A self-taught quilter, Rasnake learned from watching and seldom had to ask questions as a youngster.
“My mother was part of a Saturday morning program on PBS where she demonstrated making a quilt pattern called “Grandmother’s Flower Garden,” she said while reminiscing. “I sat there and watched her on TV and by the time she got home I had put one together.
“Mom was flabbergasted. That’s when she knew that quilting was part of my DNA.”
As a young adult, Rasnake was accepting commissions for quilts from customers. She also sold her handmade quilts at the former Cave House in Abingdon.
In 2012, she took a leap of faith, turning away from the consistency of the commissioned work to explore the world of competitive quilting, an avenue that earns her prize money.
Her first competition quilt took her 18 months to complete by hand and as many as four years to travel to about 20 shows before its retirement.
“The show quilt I named ‘Hadassah,’ brought home 16 ribbons, and that’s when I knew I’d made the right decision,” Rasnake said.
“When you walk into a show and you see a blue ribbon on your quilt at a show for the American Quilter’s Society, it’s like ‘how do I top this?’ For so many years, being part of this show was like a dream.”
Rasnake continues to enter hand stitched and appliqué categories at shows throughout the country, competing with quilters who are well known in the quilting world, such as Elsie Campbell in Oklahoma, Linda Roy in Knoxville, Tennessee, Barbara Clem in Illinois, and local quilter Jackie Perry of Marion, Virginia.
Her quilts travel to shows in locations as far away as Ontario, California; Portland, Oregon; Shipshewana, Indiana; Jacksonville, Florida; Dallas, Texas, and Grand Rapids, Michigan.
The art of appliqué
All four of the original designs she will use in the classroom at the Academy of Appliqué will feature folded cutwork, an appliqué procedure Rasnake has mastered that uses a cutout design from the folding of freezer paper. “It’s just like the paper snowflakes you made as a child.”
“Lotus Flowers” features large flowers inside circles.
“Poinsettia Star” resembles a Christmas star.
“It has 280 pieces in one block and most of them are less than an inch,” said Rasnake, who averages 16 stitches by hand per inch.
The design named “Noble” is made with three different folded cutworks.
A “Monogram” block represents very intricate cutwork.
“There are parts of it that are so hard to cut with scissors that my students will have to use Exacto knives.”
So many quilts, so little time
The world is full of designs for the quilter, who sees inspiration everywhere she goes.
“I see designs in tiles and wallpaper, and even studying what’s on the walls at restaurants,” she said.
Rasnake keeps a folder of her ideas in her quilting room to help inspire her next creations.
“But, I’ll have to be 10,000 years old to get them all done.”
Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at citydesk@bristolnews.com.