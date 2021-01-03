Watch Now: McGlothlin, Stacy named Bristolians of the Year for efforts to bring casino to city

Next steps

The project now awaits the Lottery Board completing its regulations and accepting a license application — which is expected in April.

Stacy said the biggest question he’s received is when will jobs become available because the region’s need is so great.

“The Lottery Board is going to do everything they can to get this thing moving and help to bring jobs to Bristol and the other areas as well. We feel good about everything. It’s just a matter of getting all our ducks in a row and getting the license approved,” Stacy said.

McGlothlin said the soup kitchen provided by The United Company currently feeds between 800 and 1,000 residents daily, and he hopes the process can move swiftly so those families will be better able to fend for themselves.

In the meantime, Hard Rock International is already working with many local businesses and purchasing their products.

“Together we’re creating something that should last a long, long time. You can’t move this to China and you can’t move it to Mexico. This is going to be here,” McGlothlin said. “We’ve seen lots of plants disappear, lots of businesses disappear. This is the only one I know that won’t move.

“We hope, together with Hard Rock, we can run this in a way the city will be so proud of it and — for years to come — we can be a shining spot for people to come to for entertainment, the lakes, the country music, the NASCAR races. You could come here six to eight weekends and still have a lot left to do. We see that plus people moving here and this being a real opportunity for the area.”

