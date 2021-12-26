Watch Now: Local Dairy Queen manager known for heart of gold

ABINGDON, Va. — A local restaurant manager is serving up acts of kindness not just during the holidays, but every day.
Todd Dunn, the district manager of three Dairy Queen restaurants in Abingdon and Bristol, Virginia, exhibits the heart of a servant, often putting others before restaurant profits.
The restaurant industry has long been known for giving back to the community, but Dunn goes above and beyond what’s expected.
“There’s something in me that makes me want to give to others,” Dunn, who is known in town for having a heart of gold, said.
No doubt, the district manager since 1999 will begin the New Year with the same devotion for helping those in need. He never takes credit for his good deeds. He said his employees and customers are the ones that put his ideas into motion.
Dunn greets his fast-food customers every day with a smile and a handshake. He always offers them free ice cream. He hopes people will feel right at home when they stop for food.
Maybe his actions will help to inspire others to spread kindness, he said.
“Love is so important for us to have in our hearts.”
Trish Stanley, who is manager at the Exit 19 location, said working with Dunn has taught her a lot about serving others.
“It’s really nice seeing him help other people,” the restaurant manager said. “It makes you feel good. You never know when you’re going to be in that situation and you’re going to need help.
“He brightens your day. Even when we get busy, he pitches in to help.”
A heart of gold
Opportunities to serve others often arise when Dunn is least expecting it.
Like the time a customer had a flat tire in the restaurant parking lot in Abingdon.
“We weren’t able to fix the rim of the tire, and she didn’t have money to get it repaired. “So we had her vehicle towed and gave her the money to get it fixed. That woman visits us every year since that happened,” Dunn said.
He said sometimes the money comes from his own pocket, but most of the time it’s donations from customers that help pay for his acts of kindness.
“We have a strong group of customers who want to help,” Dunn said.
Then, there’s the time he met a woman at the restaurant whose son had terminal brain cancer.
“The mother was trying to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital because of the wonderful care he was receiving. I felt the burden to help them,” Dunn said, who jumped at the chance to raise money in honor of her son. “It just does something to your heart to hear these sad stories about children.”
His mission to raise money for the children’s hospital began to mushroom.
Donations from his customers have exceeded $100,000 throughout the years, allowing him to donate to the children’s hospital for many years since then.
“Every year we do this fundraiser, it just gets bigger and bigger,” Dunn said.
This summer, Dunn hosted Blizzard Night, raising $18,000 for local children who were being treated at St. Jude. The fundraiser is held twice each year, allowing customers to get free Blizzard treats with donations of their choice. Because of the pandemic, the restaurant only hosted one of the fundraiser events this year.
One winter, he collected money from customers to purchase Christmas presents for Washington County children who were receiving treatments at St. Jude. One local child had to return to the children’s hospital before the gifts were delivered.
Dunn said he didn’t hesitate to load up her presents and drive to Memphis on Christmas Eve so the child would have the toys on Christmas morning.
Dunn also has found ways to stay connected with residents in local nursing homes.
After his own grandmother was admitted to a nursing home after suffering a stroke, Dunn became more aware of the loneliness many residents experience.
“Someone had given her a Care Bear and she held onto it every day,” he said.
Realizing the importance of the stuffed animals to the elderly people, Dunn put a box in his restaurants for customers to leave their donations for local nursing home residents.
Dunn and his employees used to take food to the rooms of the residents, but COVID restrictions have prevented their visits to the nursing homes. Instead, the nursing home facilities pick up milk shakes at the restaurants and deliver them to the residents.
“We used to get to visit with the residents. You learned a lot— who didn’t have families, who might need socks or pajamas, or who would appreciate a puzzle book.”
When Dunn isn’t writing monthly reports and handling other paperwork, he’s getting to know his customers in the restaurant.
When he noticed a group of local bowlers regularly stopped at his Abingdon restaurant to eat after returning from bowling in Bristol, Dunn befriended them and eventually became a sponsor of the Dairy Queen Seniors Bowling League. He donates money to the group to help to them purchase prizes and trophies.
‘Doing the right work’
Dunn said his love of people wasn’t always evident in his life.
“I was a person who stayed behind the scenes. I shied away from talking to people and was never a people person,” he said. “I didn’t like going to Walmart because I didn’t like people around me. Now, one of my biggest joys is going to Walmart on a Saturday, walking around the store and handing out cards for free Blizzards.”
Dunn credits God for changing his life.
After attending the funeral of a friend a few years ago, Dunn said he felt the Holy Spirit work in his heart.
“As I listened to the preacher at the funeral, I couldn’t help but notice a large clock with a pendulum on the wall behind the pulpit. I thought what a strange location for a clock. All I could hear was the tick tock noise that it made,” Dunn recounted. “I felt the clock was telling me something. I knew right then and there that I needed to be saved. I asked the Lord to be my Savior.”
When Dunn later returned to the church to give his testimony, he noticed that the clock on the wall wasn’t nearly as big as he remembered.
“And, I couldn’t hear it either,” he said. “I think the Holy Spirit was talking to me that day.”
Dunn said his born-again experience has helped him become a successful manager.
“I really now understand what love is,” he said. “I’m not a person who’s going to leave this world with a lot of money, but I hope someone will say that I left doing the right work.”
Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at citydesk@bristolnews.com.