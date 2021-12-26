Watch Now: Local Dairy Queen manager known for heart of gold

“It’s really nice seeing him help other people,” the restaurant manager said. “It makes you feel good. You never know when you’re going to be in that situation and you’re going to need help.

“He brightens your day. Even when we get busy, he pitches in to help.”

A heart of gold

Opportunities to serve others often arise when Dunn is least expecting it.

Like the time a customer had a flat tire in the restaurant parking lot in Abingdon.

“We weren’t able to fix the rim of the tire, and she didn’t have money to get it repaired. “So we had her vehicle towed and gave her the money to get it fixed. That woman visits us every year since that happened,” Dunn said.

He said sometimes the money comes from his own pocket, but most of the time it’s donations from customers that help pay for his acts of kindness.

“We have a strong group of customers who want to help,” Dunn said.

Then, there’s the time he met a woman at the restaurant whose son had terminal brain cancer.