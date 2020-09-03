Watch Now: Livestreamed music, raffle marks Bristol Rhythm & Roots weekend

For the first time in 20 years, the Twin City’s downtown will be mostly silent this September, but organizers of the canceled 2020 Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion will offer fans some virtual live music next weekend.

While the public health pandemic is forcing festival-goers to delay kicking up their heels on State Street until 2021, they can take in three streamed live performances and some recorded highlights from festivals past on the originally scheduled weekend — Sept. 10-12. Those will be followed Sept. 13 by a drawing for the second annual Bristol Sessions Super Raffle.

“We’re looking forward to next weekend. We’ve been talking for a long time about what can we do to at least have some type of excitement,” Leah Ross, executive director of the Birthplace of Country Music, said Wednesday.

The lineup kicks off with a live recording of the “Farm and Fun Time” show for PBS featuring Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, 49 Winchester and Bill and the Belles at 7 p.m. Sept. 10.

On Sept. 11, also at 7 p.m., the plan is to livestream a show featuring Virginia artists Amythyst Kiah, Morgan Wade and Martha Spencer. Sponsored by the Virginia Tourism Corp. to celebrate Virginia Music Heritage Month, the show will also include some announcements about the 2021 festival lineup.

Saturday’s virtual live show features performances by Acoustic Syndicate and Jim Lauderdale, also starting at 7 p.m. In addition, the lineup includes streaming recorded performances by The War and Treaty, Carson Peters & Iron Mountain, Mike Farris, Folk Soul Revival, Jerry Douglas and the Earls of Leicester and the Way Down Wanderers — all from past festivals. Those begin at 1 p.m.