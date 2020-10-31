 Skip to main content
Watch Now: Lead detective in Kennedy-Robinson case receives Mark Vance award
Mark Vance Award

Sullivan County District Attorney Barry Staubus (right) helps present Bristol Tennessee Police Det. Chris Odle with the Mark Vance Memorial Award on Friday.

 Sarah Wade/Bristol Herald Courier

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Two weeks after a teenager and her mother were fatally shot by the mother‘s estranged husband in an apparent double murder-suicide, the detective who led the investigation of child abuse suffered by the teen received the annual Mark Vance Memorial Award for outstanding work on domestic violence cases.

Bristol Tennessee Police Det. Chris Odle was presented with the award — given by Sullivan County District Attorney General Barry Staubus’ office — during an emotional ceremony Friday morning in the Blountville Justice Center.

Gabrielle “Gabby” Kennedy and Kristina Robinson were found dead Oct. 17 inside their house on Trammell Road in Bristol, Tennessee, according to police. The shootings came 48 hours after a date was set for the divorce trial of Kristina Robinson and Michael Robinson, who had also been indicted on child abuse charges involving his step-daughter, but had not yet been arrested.

The award ceremony takes place every October, which is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Staubus, Odle and other speakers and attendees wore purple clothing and ribbons to show support for domestic violence victims.

Odle praised 17-year-old Gabby Kennedy and her mother for speaking out about the abuse the teen suffered at the hands of Michael Robinson, according to police. Robinson fatally shot himself after shooting his wife and step-daughter, according to police reports.

“For the past two weeks, I’ve struggled with words,” Odle said slowly before the small crowd, which included Jesse Kennedy, Gabby Kennedy’s father and Kristina Robinson’s ex-husband.

“Gabby was one of the smartest and the brightest little girls that I’ve ever met. She ... stood up for what was right. And Kristina was right by her side the entire time, helping her out,” he said.

“I’m so honored and humbled to be presented this award, and I will continue to emulate Gabby’s and Kristina’s memory and their lives, and stand up for those victims that continue to be hurt by their abusers,” he added.

Staubus said that Odle, who focuses on child abuse cases, was selected for the award before the deaths. But he said the detective’s work on that case further demonstrated his “professionalism and dedication.”

“He cares about the victims and he wants to make sure that they get justice and that they are heard, whether it’s in the courtroom or elsewhere,” Staubus said after the ceremony.

Assistant District Attorney Mike Filetti fought back tears when presenting Odle with the award. He said that Odle pushed through multiple barriers and setbacks in the case to ensure there was justice for Gabby Kennedy.

“Chris kept going. He kept going,” Filetti said. “And I know [Gabby] saw Chris as her hero, the man who would fight for her and would seek justice.”

Officer Joe Barrett of the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office received a runner-up award for his domestic violence case work.

The Mark Vance Memorial Award is named after a Bristol Tennessee police officer who was shot and killed when responding to a domestic dispute call in November 2004.

Two other community members also received awards from the Branch House Family Justice Center, a Blountville nonprofit that offers a variety of services to victims of abuse and exploitation.

Morgan Buchanan, who interned at both the Branch House and Staubus’ office, received the Marino Outstanding Volunteer of the Year award. And Natalie Harries, an Eastman Chemical Co. employee, received the Roger Morrell Excellence Award for her longtime involvement with the Branch House. Neither recipient was able to attend in person.

Both Staubus and Filetti said it’s important to continue advocating and fighting for domestic violence victims, and to encourage them to come forward.

“Gabby’s monster tried to silence her and her mother. But he didn’t,” Filetti said. “...this is not going to silence us, and I pray that it doesn’t silence any of our other victims, because we’re going to be there for you. I know Chris will.”

swade@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2511 | Twitter: @swadely

