Watch Now: Lead detective in Kennedy-Robinson case receives Mark Vance award

“For the past two weeks, I’ve struggled with words,” Odle said slowly before the small crowd, which included Jesse Kennedy, Gabby Kennedy’s father and Kristina Robinson’s ex-husband.

“Gabby was one of the smartest and the brightest little girls that I’ve ever met. She ... stood up for what was right. And Kristina was right by her side the entire time, helping her out,” he said.

“I’m so honored and humbled to be presented this award, and I will continue to emulate Gabby’s and Kristina’s memory and their lives, and stand up for those victims that continue to be hurt by their abusers,” he added.

Staubus said that Odle, who focuses on child abuse cases, was selected for the award before the deaths. But he said the detective’s work on that case further demonstrated his “professionalism and dedication.”

“He cares about the victims and he wants to make sure that they get justice and that they are heard, whether it’s in the courtroom or elsewhere,” Staubus said after the ceremony.

Assistant District Attorney Mike Filetti fought back tears when presenting Odle with the award. He said that Odle pushed through multiple barriers and setbacks in the case to ensure there was justice for Gabby Kennedy.