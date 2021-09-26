Watch Now: It’s grape picking time at the Clark farm in Glade Spring

GLADE SPRING, Va. — With a fall chill in the early morning air, hired workers and volunteers wrapped in sweaters and jackets methodically clipped clusters of grapes from vines that artistically lined the rows. A musical sound almost erupted as the fresh fruit hit the bottom of the yellow fruit bins, or “lugs.”
It’s grape picking time at the Clark farm in Glade Spring.
It’s nothing new for Charlie and Katherine Clark, and Charlie’s brother Jim Clark. This time of year always marks the harvest of grapes from their commercial grape farm, where they grow four acres of the fruit each year. The vast amount of wine grapes is sold to a winery in North Carolina.
Of course, the best part of picking days is the camaraderie among family and friends who work in the vineyard. Lunch is usually served by Katherine, who also spends time picking her share of the grapes by hand. For her, grape picking means getting to smell the sweet aromas of Concord grapes cooking on the stove for a run of homemade jelly.
Richard Greene of Abingdon said this is his first time picking grapes at the Clark farm. “It’s fun. I like being with my friends and enjoying the outdoors.” Don Widener of Meadowview has helped out since 2003. He agreed the fellowship with friends is the best part.
A good season
“It’s time to get to work” is a sweet sound to Charlie’s ears.
“This year’s crop looks good,” said the farmer, who has worked the land since he was a youth growing up in the Lodi community of Washington County.
That’s a big change from last year, when a killing frost wiped out the couple’s grape crop.
“We were close to getting hurt again from a frost this spring. Some farmers around here weren’t so lucky,” he said. “Just like any farmer, when that happens, you just hope you’ll do better next year.”
He anticipates selling close to 10 tons of grapes this year — what he calls an average crop. The Clarks sell exclusively to Banner Elk Winery & Villa in North Carolina.
“We had a bumper crop in 2009 and sold 20 tons,” Charlie said.
After a day’s work, the grapes are loaded on the farm truck trailer and hauled to the North Carolina winery, where a crusher-destemmer machine separates the grapes from the stems and opens the grapes to release the juice. The fermentation process for the grape juice begins.
'Proved them wrong’
The grape business has been profitable for the farmer, who, along with his brother Jim and his late father J.W. Clark went out on a limb nearly 30 years ago and planted grapevines — somewhat of a rarity for this area.
“My dad started the grape farm as an alternative to growing tobacco. We were already in the beef cattle business,” said Charlie, who, along with his brother, continues to operate an 800-head beef cattle operation.
“Some people said we’d never grow grapes here. From what I can tell, we’ve proved them wrong,” he said. “We were one of the first commercial growers in this area.”
In 1992, the family ordered grape vines from a nursery in New York. With advice from a grape grower in the area, they purchased three varieties of winegrapes, all of which have been good choices, he said.
Marechal Foch is a hybrid French red wine grape, which is used to make a variety of styles of wine — from a light red wine to a more intense, darker wine.
Vidal Blanc is a French-American hybrid white grape variety that tends to be very fruity in taste.
Another variety on his farm is Seyval Blanc, a French hybrid grape that produces crisp white wines with citrus notes.
Just the right time
Picking the grapes at the right time is not just a guessing game, Charlie said.
Two instruments can be used to measure the sugar or “brix” content. A refractometer is an instrument that measures dissolved sugar in a small juice sample in the field. A hydrometer is used to measure liquid density. He said they usually start picking when the grapes achieve a 22 to 24 level of brix.
This summer’s dry season helped to control the spread of diseases on the grapes. “If we’d had a wet summer, it’d been a different story. I didn’t have to spray for fungus quite as much this summer.”
In addition, the farmers grow American grapes, including Concord, Golden Muscat and Steuben varieties, which are mostly sold as table grapes.
“Steuben makes a good rose wine,” Katherine said.
Growing a commercial grape business requires good soil, hard work and long hours, not to mention a lot of patience. It took the growers three years before the grapes were mature enough to harvest.
Late winter and early spring means pruning the vines to help promote a healthy summer crop; spraying fungicides to keep down mold and mildew; and weeding between the rows.
Like most crops, a variety of pests and diseases can threaten production.
Charlie said birds, particularly starlings, are a big threat to the crop. He uses a bird deterrent sound system to deter a wide variety of winged pests.
A grape business
A few years ago, the couple joined an amateur wine-making club in Tennessee, attending banquets every year in hosting towns and cities. The couple has brought home several gold medals and a best in show during competitions hosted by the club.
“I enjoy the work and watching the grapes grow,” Charlie said. “It has some sweet rewards, and we make a little money, too.”
One of the best rewards, Katherine said, is catching a sunset from the hills that surround the grape farm and feeling grateful for the fruits of their labors at the close of another workday.
Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia.