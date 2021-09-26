Watch Now: It’s grape picking time at the Clark farm in Glade Spring

“My dad started the grape farm as an alternative to growing tobacco. We were already in the beef cattle business,” said Charlie, who, along with his brother, continues to operate an 800-head beef cattle operation.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Some people said we’d never grow grapes here. From what I can tell, we’ve proved them wrong,” he said. “We were one of the first commercial growers in this area.”

In 1992, the family ordered grape vines from a nursery in New York. With advice from a grape grower in the area, they purchased three varieties of winegrapes, all of which have been good choices, he said.

Marechal Foch is a hybrid French red wine grape, which is used to make a variety of styles of wine — from a light red wine to a more intense, darker wine.

Vidal Blanc is a French-American hybrid white grape variety that tends to be very fruity in taste.

Another variety on his farm is Seyval Blanc, a French hybrid grape that produces crisp white wines with citrus notes.

Just the right time

Picking the grapes at the right time is not just a guessing game, Charlie said.