Watch Now: Iraq war veteran receives Quilt of Valor for service

BRISTOL, Va. — Bugle music from the Veterans Honor Guard filled Cumberland Square Park Thursday afternoon, as a crowd of around 20 residents and city officials waited to see Tony Mitchell receive an unusual award: a handmade quilt.
Mitchell, a 49-year-old Bristol, Virginia resident, served as a corporal in the 2nd Squadron of the U.S. Army’s 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment. He said that between 2004 and 2005, he and his fellow soldiers were deployed for combat in the Iraq War.
“Today, we are here to honor retired Corp. Tony Mitchell’s service, sacrifice and commitment to our Constitution and freedoms that it provides,” Karen Northup said, standing onstage with Mitchell after the Veterans Honor Guard finished the call to colors.
Northup leads the Abingdon chapter of the Quilts of Valor Foundation — a nonprofit that distributes decorative quilts to veterans of war and conflict across the country. All of the quilts are handmade by volunteers like Northup herself.
“A Quilt of Valor is not a charity quilt. It is not a blanket,” Northup said to the crowd, before turning to directly address Mitchell. “It is a civilian lifetime award in recognition of your service and sacrifice to our country, and to honor and comfort you.”
“It is our hope that these quilts bring warmth, peace and healing,” she added. “The stitches that hold the layers of the quilts together represent love, gratitude and sometimes the tears of the maker.”
After thanking Mitchell for his service, Northup unfolded a quilt made of red, white and blue stripes and compass stars, one she said she made herself. With Mitchell’s wife, Laura, she held it up for the crowd, which included some of Mitchell’s fellow 278th veterans. She then draped it over Mitchell’s shoulders.
Mitchell said he requested the award himself.
“The VA [Hospital] has one up on their wall when you go into the entrance ... and it’s just absolutely beautiful,” he said. “And I saw who it was from, got on their website and started reading what it was about, and saw the ‘request one’ button down at the bottom. That’s what made me do it.”
Mitchell told the group that while he was the one who received the quilt, it represents “all of us that went to combat together,” he said, pointing to his fellow veterans in the audience.
Does Mitchell plan to use it or display it?
A little of both, he said: He’ll keep it draped over the back of his couch, where he can see it often.
Mitchell said he’s part of several very active volunteer groups that offer services for local veterans, including the Honor Guard that started the ceremony. He also said he suffers from PTSD and thinks about the war “every minute of every day.”
“My goal as a veteran in the city of Bristol — Virginia and Tennessee — is to let everybody know that every day is a day for veterans, not just the specific dates that we celebrate,” Mitchell said.
swade@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2511 | Twitter: @swadely