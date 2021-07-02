Watch Now: Iraq war veteran receives Quilt of Valor for service

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

After thanking Mitchell for his service, Northup unfolded a quilt made of red, white and blue stripes and compass stars, one she said she made herself. With Mitchell’s wife, Laura, she held it up for the crowd, which included some of Mitchell’s fellow 278th veterans. She then draped it over Mitchell’s shoulders.

Mitchell said he requested the award himself.

“The VA [Hospital] has one up on their wall when you go into the entrance ... and it’s just absolutely beautiful,” he said. “And I saw who it was from, got on their website and started reading what it was about, and saw the ‘request one’ button down at the bottom. That’s what made me do it.”

Mitchell told the group that while he was the one who received the quilt, it represents “all of us that went to combat together,” he said, pointing to his fellow veterans in the audience.

Does Mitchell plan to use it or display it?

A little of both, he said: He’ll keep it draped over the back of his couch, where he can see it often.