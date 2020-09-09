Watch Now: Historic B-17 bomber touches down in the Tri-Cities for rides, tours

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Sentimental Journey’s polished aluminum hull gleamed in the morning sunlight and its four propeller engines roared as the 34,000-pound behemoth touched down at Tri-Cities Aviation in Blountville on Tuesday.

As a part of the Commemorative Air Force’s Flying Legends of Victory Tour, the Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress is available for plane rides and grounded tours at Tri-Cities Aviation every day through Monday and rides will be available Friday, Saturday and Sunday mornings.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, masks are required during flights and tours.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, who just happened to arrive at Tri-Cities Aviation about the same time the bomber did, took the first tour. Lee, who was en route to Johnson City, said he was impressed by the experience of climbing around the plane’s interior.

Developed in the 1930s, the B-17 is 74 feet long, boasts a nearly 104-foot wingspan and is able to carry an 8,000 pound payload. During World War II, thousands of B-17s soared over the skies of western Europe and the Pacific Ocean, dropping nearly 1.3 billion pounds of bombs on the Axis powers.

Today, Sentimental Journey is one of the roughly five flying fortresses that are still flown regularly.

Though Sentimental Journey was produced in November 1944 and delivered to the Air Force in March 1945, before the end of the war, it never saw actual combat. Mike Pfleger, a Commemorative Air Force pilot and one of the plane’s crew members, said after the war it was used for survey work and flew other types of non-combat missions.