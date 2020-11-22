Watch Now: Health experts discuss how to navigate flu season amid COVID-19

“I think 25% of our students at one school were out of school because of the flu; we had several teachers as well,” Perrigan said.

Tudor said that during January and February, when flu and other common seasonal illnesses are circulating, they do tend to see high numbers of absences, but they have never had to take drastic steps like closing a building and doing a deep cleaning due to the spread of flu.

Both Perrigan and Tudor said the school systems have been taking steps to mitigate the chances of flu spreading in their buildings among students and staff. In October, both school systems, in partnership with local health departments, held free flu vaccine clinics to help get children inoculated ahead of flu season.

“We tried to really promote the importance of our students getting the flu vaccine,” Tudor said. “This year is probably more important than ever, so that we can try to mitigate the amount of students who have flu and COVID as much as possible.”

Perrigan said they offered flu shots to all students, whether they attend in person or remotely. Turnout was not as high as he would have liked, but he added that there could be a number of reasons for that. Some people are vaccine averse and some students may have already been vaccinated through their family doctors.