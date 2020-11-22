Watch Now: Health experts discuss how to navigate flu season amid COVID-19

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Dressed in warm clothes, employees with the Sullivan County Regional Health Department stood in the shadow of the Bristol Motor Speedway on Thursday morning giving influenza shots to anyone who showed up, free of charge.
It was a smooth process. Information was taken and they pulled up to a nurse, who gave them a shot. Then they waited a few minutes to make sure they didn’t have an allergic reaction.
Keisha Thompson, a registered nurse with the Health Department and supervisor of the site, said 45 people were vaccinated from 9-11:45 a.m. and the event continued until 3 p.m.
“We’re excited to have that many,” Thompson said. “I’m pretty tickled with the turnout and hope that continues.”
The Health Department’s drive-thru flu shot clinic was one of many held across Tennessee Thursday as part of Fight Flu Tennessee, a statewide effort to ensure people were vaccinated ahead of flu season while minimizing any risk of spreading COVID-19.
Cases of COVID-19 in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia have been rising steadily since September and are now higher than ever. Local health systems and hospitals are stressed and with the arrival of flu season, public and private health officials say it’s possible to both decrease community spread of COVID-19 and ensure that Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia experiences a mild flu season. However, steps need to be taken now by everyone.
Flu and COVID-19
Breanne Forbes Hubbard, population health manager for the Virginia Department of Health’s Mount Rogers Health District, said Southwest Virginia usually experiences peak flu circulation later than Northern Virginia and much of the rest of the country. She added that no part of the U.S. has experienced peak circulation of flu yet, so there are many unknowns surrounding what flu season will be like this year.
However, there are some knowns. Dr. Stephen May, medical director for the Sullivan County Health Department, said flu and COVID share a number of symptoms. Because of that, he said the department is concerned about the risk of dual infections as well as the diagnostic dilemma it will pose to determine whether someone has flu or COVID.
The possible symptoms in common are fever, feverish chills, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, sore throat, runny nose, muscle aches, body aches, headaches, vomiting or diarrhea. Because of these similarities, Hubbard said anyone who thinks they may have either illness should get tested for COVID-19. Fortunately, there are tests to determine whether someone has COVID-19, flu or both and Ballad Health has the capability to do all-in-one tests.
May added that there are still unknowns about what might happen should someone become infected with COVID-19 and flu at the same time.
“It is certainly not good to have two infections at the same time,” he said.
However, their similarity presents an advantage because experts say the common practices used to prevent the spread of COVID-19 are also effective against flu. Wearing a cloth face mask, washing hands thoroughly, maintaining 6 feet of social distance and avoiding large crowds are all effective for minimizing the spread of COVID-19 and the spread of flu.
“The same protective measures for COVID help us protect against all the other respiratory viruses,” May said.
Additionally, unlike a COVID-19 vaccine, which is not expected to become widely available in most parts of the country until spring, flu vaccines are readily and widely available, said Jamie Swift, Ballad Health’s chief infection prevention officer.
“We have tools for flu that we don’t have for COVID. We have the flu vaccine, which we know helps keep people out of hospitals,” Swift said.
Preparing schools
Both Bristol Virginia Public Schools Superintendent Keith Perrigan and Bristol Tennessee Director of Schools Annette Tudor said flu seasons tend to be rough in their school systems.
Early in 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Bristol, Virginia closed its schools twice, once in January and again in February due to flu outbreaks.
“I think 25% of our students at one school were out of school because of the flu; we had several teachers as well,” Perrigan said.
Tudor said that during January and February, when flu and other common seasonal illnesses are circulating, they do tend to see high numbers of absences, but they have never had to take drastic steps like closing a building and doing a deep cleaning due to the spread of flu.
Both Perrigan and Tudor said the school systems have been taking steps to mitigate the chances of flu spreading in their buildings among students and staff. In October, both school systems, in partnership with local health departments, held free flu vaccine clinics to help get children inoculated ahead of flu season.
“We tried to really promote the importance of our students getting the flu vaccine,” Tudor said. “This year is probably more important than ever, so that we can try to mitigate the amount of students who have flu and COVID as much as possible.”
Perrigan said they offered flu shots to all students, whether they attend in person or remotely. Turnout was not as high as he would have liked, but he added that there could be a number of reasons for that. Some people are vaccine averse and some students may have already been vaccinated through their family doctors.
Perrigan said some of the changes and measures the school system implemented to limit flu spread after last school year’s severe season have helped deal with COVID-19. He added that he’s confident the plan BVPS has implemented to deal with COVID-19 will also help with flu.
“We’re going to continue to encourage our students and our staff to stay home if they are sick,” Perrigan said. “We’ll continue with our temperature screening before students either get on our buses or enter our buildings. And we we’re hiring additional custodial staff to keep our buildings clean and I’ve improved overtime as we head into the season as well.”
Additionally, he said they are installing bipolar ionization units into the heating, ventilation and air conditioning ducts of all BVPS buildings that will kill germs, viruses and mold floating in the air.
But Perrigan added that he’s a realist and there will be back-up plans in place should they need to move to remote-only learning to prevent spread of COVID-19 or flu within their schools.
Tudor said the upcoming flu season and high number of positive COVID-19 cases do not worry her yet, but she, other leaders in the district and the county Health Department are tuned into what’s going on. She said the ongoing community spread of COVID-19 means they need to be more vigilant than ever and continue to implement safety protocols.
“Typically, we run 95% and higher attendance in our buildings. And so, if we start hitting 80%, or even below 80%, in student populations, we get kind of concerned about that, but really we’ll continue to operate our schools as long as we have the staff to do so,” Tudor said. “And so whether it’s flu or COVID, as long as we have staff to cover our needs, within a building we’ll continue to operate.”
She said she anticipates that if the system had to shift back to remote learning only, it would be done on a school-by-school basis rather than across the district.
“We are going to make decisions based on individual school needs, not as a whole district going forward,” Tudor said.
Since BTCS started allowing in-person learning on Aug. 24 to Nov. 19, a total of 59 students and 20 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. The majority of those positive cases have occurred since the end of October. From Oct. 30-Nov. 19, a total of 33 students and 11 staff members tested positive.
Since the BVPS school year started, a total of 28 students and 11 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. Of those 28 students, 12 have been virtual learners who have not attended in person during this school year.
There have been no clusters of positive COVID-19 cases within either school division, but recently each announced schedule changes amid the surge of cases within the community. On Nov. 2, BTCS announced that it would only allow in-person learning four days a week across the entire system. BVPS announced Nov. 10 that from Nov. 30 to Dec. 3, the week after Thanksgiving, it will temporarily switch to online learning only.
Avoiding disaster
Officials with Ballad Health have been warning for weeks that hospitals are at dire risk of being overwhelmed and resources exhausted. Swift said once flu season hits Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia in January and February, Ballad is likely to see an influx of patients experiencing complications from flu such as bacterial pneumonia, ear infections, sinus infections or worsening of existing conditions like heart disease or asthma.
“Whenever flu really peaks, we do see strains put on the health system,” Swift said. “Typically, what you see is more pressure on the ED (emergency department). … We have had to open alternate triage spots within our EDs to route flu patients through those areas.”
She said if Ballad hospitals are full of COVID-19 patients, it will be harder to treat the expected influx of patients experiencing complications from flu. But she added that she wants to stress that steps can be taken now.
“I think the key is we do not have a high level of circulation of flu,” Swift said. “So we have time for the community to respond.”
Swift said this starts with getting a flu shot, but also includes wearing a mask, hand hygiene, maintaining 6 feet of social distance and avoiding large crowds.
Hubbard said vaccines are available at all local health departments. She added that the Mount Rogers Health District has been giving flu vaccines throughout the district.
“We’ve done clinics for students, teachers, staff and community members and in some of our districts we have grant-funded flu vaccine clinics,” Hubbard said.
May said the county Health Department has flu vaccine clinics available on a day-to-day basis, but vaccines are widely available and free, in most cases, across the county.
“This is the year to get a flu vaccine if you are ever going to get a flu vaccine, because we do not need flu mixing with COVID-19,” May said.
276-645-2512 | lgreiss@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @Leif_Greiss
