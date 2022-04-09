WATCH NOW: Grand opening held for long-awaited Abingdon sports complex

ABINGDON, Va. — Stephon Wise needed just one word to describe The Meadows Sports Complex.

“Breathtaking,” Wise said.

“I didn’t think we would ever have a complex like this in Abingdon, but it’s an awesome opportunity for our community and kids,” he said.

Wise, a travel league baseball coach, was among a diverse group of civic leaders, businessmen, parents and young athletes who braved cold temperatures and snow showers Saturday afternoon for the grand opening for the nearly $12 million sports showcase.

Though a few events were postponed until April 20 due to the weather, Wise and his players came away with big smiles.

“Everything looks great,” Wise said.

Field of dreams and smiles

With its location just off busy Interstate 81, the Meadows Sports Complex is designed to take advantage of the lucrative market for travel baseball and softball teams throughout the East Coast.

According to Abingdon Mayor Derek Webb, the first travel tournament is scheduled for April 22-24.

“And we’re already booked up through the end of the season,” Webb said.

That schedule will include 15 baseball and softball tournaments with established travel ball organizations such as Perfect Game, the United States Specialty Sports Association, USA Softball and Top Gun Softball.

Wise heads the Tennessee Prospects, a Bristol, Tennessee, based operation which fields teams for kids 15-under and 11 and under for players from the Bristol and Abingdon area.

“We have played in tournaments in Kingsport, Bristol, Johnson City and Gatlinburg, so it will be nice to have this option in Abingdon,” Wise said. “And with the current price of gas, the decreased travel expense will definitely help.”

Ryan Duty and Aiden Wise, who compete for the 11-under squad, came to Saturday’s ceremony to get a firsthand look at the fields.

“This is the first time I’ve seen this place, and it’s pretty nice,” Duty said. “It will be really fun to play closer to home.”

Aiden Wise is already counting down the days until the Prospects make their debut at The Meadows.

“I can’t wait to get on this field,” Aiden said.

Home run

The Abingdon Little League will have a major presence at The Meadows, with local teams holding their first games Wednesday, April 20. Contests will then follow every Wednesday night.

That April 20 opener will feature a Home Run Derby and ceremonial first pitch ceremonies, which were postponed Saturday.

Will Fellhauer, 12, has played baseball with both the Abingdon Little League and A-Town travel ball squad.

“It’s nice to have new fields in town because we’ve been needing them. I like this place a lot,” Fellhauer said.

Current Abingdon High School varsity baseball player Alex Hawkins has also balanced travel ball with Little League.

“I started playing baseball about as soon as I could walk, and I’ve been in travel ball for five years,” Hawkins said. “I’ve been to different towns, and this complex is just amazing.”

Daniel Fellhauer, father of Will, knows the potential of the travel ball arena. He has traveled to youth sports hotbeds such as Atlanta, Charlotte, Raleigh-Durham and Florida with his older son Daniel, a freshman baseball player at AHS who competed last summer with the elite Canes travel ball operation.

“We’ve been following the progress of the Abingdon complex for about five years, and it will be a nice addition for our community,” Daniel said. “It will help local kids to have a place to practice and play, and it will attract large amounts of people who will stay overnight in Abingdon and spend money in local businesses.”

Soccer story

The Meadows Complex includes two full-sized soccer fields along with a smaller field for practice.

Naturally, AHS girls soccer coach Jordan Blackson is enthused about the potential for his program.

“This place is incredible,” Blackson said. “It’s great to have a wide-open facility for soccer in this town.”

Blackson and his squad ignored the miserable weather to practice Saturday morning at 10.

“That was the first time we took the field here, and the girls were thrilled. They were looking over the grass and putting up shots,” Blackson said. “It was cold, but the girls loved it.”

The Abingdon girls and boys soccer teams are currently scheduled to play three matches at the complex this season, with the AHS girls hosting Virginia High on Monday at 7 p.m.

“We’re also going to have some practices here, and we hope that this will be a permanent home for us by next spring,” Blackson said. “And with the location right off Interstate 81, I think we have a great place to host tournaments. This is an exciting day.”

It was also a landmark Saturday for Holston soccer coach Erik Carrigan and his newly formed 16-player coed soccer squad. The Holston Cavaliers hosted Grundy after Saturday’s ceremony.

“This is the first official game on this field and the first home game in the history of our program, so it’s really special,” Carrigan said. “Our kids love the field conditions, even in the snow. This whole place is really going to help soccer grow in our area.”

Carrigan said Holston will use The Meadows as their home field for the remainder of the season.

Holston junior soccer standout Griffin Hall admitted to feeling apprehensive early Saturday morning.

“I was praying the snow would go away. Even though the snow stayed, we were all excited for this chance,” Hall said. “Every time I drove down Interstate 81 the past year, I would look over to see the progress of the complex. It’s really cool to compete in the first ever game here.”

The Southwest Virginia branch of the Rush youth soccer program will also use the fields.

Grand slam

Webb, the Abingdon mayor, already has one key indicator for the success of the eight-year quest to build The Meadows Sports Complex.

“All the hotels in the town are full for our first travel ball tournament weekend,” Webb said. “I really think this complex is a game-changer in terms of economic development for the town and in the quality-of-life aspect for kids in the community.

“We have a perfect location next to the interstate with great space and a great view. We are hoping to bring in more restaurants off the exit and keep adding features and events to the complex.”

Webb did not even mind the snow for the grand opening.

“Obviously, we wished for warmer weather, but it’s been an important and beautiful day for Abingdon,” Webb said.

For Stephon Wise, another beautiful day will come soon.

“We’re really looking forward to playing our first game here,” Wise said. “Now that will be fun.”