Watch Now: Glade Spring church organist hanging it up after 64 years

GLADE SPRING, Va. — Marilou Preston was just 21 when she started playing the piano at church. Now she’s 86 and still making a joyful noise to the Lord on Sundays.

For the past 64 years, most of the morning worship services at Rock Spring Presbyterian Church in Glade Spring have included the piano and organ music of Preston.

She will retire at the end of the month as a volunteer who has served as organist perhaps longer than anyone at the church.

“It’s meant a lot to me. The church has depended on me, and I’ve tried to be reliable and arrive on time,” said Preston, who has rarely missed a Sunday worship service all these years.

The longtime organist became a member of Rock Spring Presbyterian Church in 1957, a year after she and her husband, Bob, were married. At the time, the church only had a piano, but after the death of a well-loved member of the congregation, Charles Brown Snodgrass, the church dedicated a new organ to his memory.

That was two organs ago. Preston now plays on the third organ the church has purchased.