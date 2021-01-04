Watch Now: Glade Spring author's book on Black struggles featured in NY Times review

GLADE SPRING, Va. — A small-town author is getting a big-time notice, nearly a decade after publishing a book on the struggles Black people faced a generation ago.
Glade Spring native Jerry Jones never dreamed his book — an autobiography, of sorts — would be brought back to life for people in distant towns and cities to read.
Jones, 73, who has been a teacher for more than 50 years in Baltimore, Maryland, Richmond, Virginia, and finally Emory, Virginia, now lives at the same residence where he was born, a house that was built by his great-grandfather, a former slave, in 1870.
His book “Go and Come Again” was recently featured in the New York Times Sunday Book Review, a weekly insert that is “considered the nation’s most credible review of good literature,” according to the daily newspaper.
The advertising insert contained the book cover, book details and a 30-word description.
His book was featured a week ago in the Dec. 27 edition of the newspaper.
“It’s an once-in-a-lifetime offer,” said Dean Manson, senior book representative for Authors Press, an online self-publishing company that has helped Jones develop a new webpage and advance his writing career.
“The book comes highly recommended and is a very good book.”
More events highlighting the book will be planned in the future, said the book representative.
The New York Times has a circulation of 1.1 million and a readership of 4.6 million.
“The fact that someone in New York might read about Glade Spring is earth-shattering to me,” said Jones.
But, Jones has more good news.
His book also will be featured at the Los Angeles Festival of Books during a two-day gallery exhibit at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles on April 17 and 18, 2021. During the event, Jones’ book will be available for display and sale.
Although professional representatives will be present on his behalf, the Glade Spring author hopes he can attend the event.
Jones explained how a series of serendipitous events led his book to a new fame, turning the heads of book reviewers.
While preparing to teach a racial identity course last fall at Emory & Henry College, Jones discovered there were no remaining copies of his book for sale in the college’s book store for his students to use as resources. That led him to contact the self-publishing company to request extra copies.
When he learned the company was out of business, Jones found a new publisher, Outskirts Press, a Colorado-based book publisher which caters to self-publishing authors. Jones said that contact eventually opened the door to Authors Press.
“Go and Come Again” highlights the history and culture of Jones’ Southwest Virginia home, focusing on the various struggles of the author’s family, selected teachers and students, and the transitions of the early 1960s. The author details his experiences at a historically black college and his work experiences as a high school teacher, a professor at a community college, and later as a professor at Emory & Henry College which is near his home.
“Every story in my book is unique,” he said. “I grew up in a place where at one time if you were black your education stopped at the seventh grade. I am a representative of more than one person. I represent a generation, an attitude.”
Jones already is working on his next book. It will detail his 50-year experiences as an educator.
Born in 1947, Jones attended public schools in the era of segregation. He holds bachelor and master degrees from Virginia State University and a doctoral degree from Virginia Tech. With many decades spent in education, both as a student and a teacher, Jones provides a unique prospective about society, education, and minority status in America — past and president.
Check out Jones’ website at www.jjonesgladespring.com where his book is available for purchase. “Go and Come Again” also is available online at Amazon and other major book sellers.