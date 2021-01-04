Watch Now: Glade Spring author's book on Black struggles featured in NY Times review

More events highlighting the book will be planned in the future, said the book representative.

The New York Times has a circulation of 1.1 million and a readership of 4.6 million.

“The fact that someone in New York might read about Glade Spring is earth-shattering to me,” said Jones.

But, Jones has more good news.

His book also will be featured at the Los Angeles Festival of Books during a two-day gallery exhibit at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles on April 17 and 18, 2021. During the event, Jones’ book will be available for display and sale.

Although professional representatives will be present on his behalf, the Glade Spring author hopes he can attend the event.

Jones explained how a series of serendipitous events led his book to a new fame, turning the heads of book reviewers.

While preparing to teach a racial identity course last fall at Emory & Henry College, Jones discovered there were no remaining copies of his book for sale in the college’s book store for his students to use as resources. That led him to contact the self-publishing company to request extra copies.