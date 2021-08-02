Watch Now: Former Miss Washington County will be next director of pageant

ABINGDON, Va. — An Abingdon woman credits one of her first experiences as a local pageant winner more than 10 years ago for building the skills she needed to become a leader in the community.
Kasie Viers, 33, will wear a new crown at the Washington County Scholarship Pageant this fall — not as a contestant but as the next director of the longstanding event, a scholarship pageant serving youth in Southwest Virginia.
She will replace Abingdon resident Deborah Icenhour, who is stepping down after 23 years to become president of the Virginia Association of Fairs, where she will continue to grow the success of the statewide program.
Viers, who won Miss Washington County in 2009 at the age of 21, will officially take the office at the opening of the 2021 Washington County Fair on Sept. 13. With the theme “Race on Down to the Washington County Fair,” the fair will run through Sept. 18.
The county pageant winner went on to compete at the state level in Newport News, Virginia, the following year in 2010, when she placed second runner-up in the state pageant.
“Washington County [had] never before had a contestant place in the top five,” said Icenhour.
“She was a wonderful ambassador for the county. Every time I thought about who could take this pageant and run with it, I thought of Kasie, who has represented us so well.”
Setting the stage
Viers, an Abingdon native, talked candidly about her pageant experience at age 15 and how it set the stage for helping her become a well-rounded citizen.
“I was very shy and very reserved as a child. If you had told me earlier that I’d be onstage, I would never have believed it,” said Viers, in her home on Old Jonesborough Road.
“When I first told my mom at age 13 that I wanted to participate in pageants, she must have thought I was crazy.
“I knew I had to participate in order to get out of my little bubble — the little shell I had created,” said Viers, remembering her childhood.
“I didn’t like being the shy little girl who didn’t speak to people. I recognized that at an early age.”
Viers likes to think she is now a poised, positive-thinking woman because of her pageant experiences.
She placed in the top five contestants when she entered the Junior Miss category of the county pageants at ages 15 and 16.
After taking a break from the pageant world, she participated in the Miss Washington County category when she was 21, taking home the coveted crown and sash that had been her aspiration since she was a child.
“It was so exciting. I was over the moon. Alex, my future husband, was there supporting me, along with my parents.
“I felt very honored to represent Washington County. I knew this was a very prestigious pageant.”
As queen, Viers represented the county at parades, the Christmas tree lighting in town and other events.
‘Do the things you think you cannot do’
As new director, Viers wants to see more girls in the community become interested in the opportunities and rewards offered by the pageant.
Unfortunately, the number of girls applying to the competition has continued to dwindle in the past few years.
“I know we have many beautiful, well-poised, well-rounded girls in the community. I want to get the word out and encourage them to think outside the box and go for it,” she said.
After loosened COVID-19 guidelines, she hopes more girls will want to participate this year.
“Everyone got tired of being cooped up in 2020. People want to experience different events. I think that will help us.”
Viers already is taking a flexible stand as director by lowering the application fee from $50 to $35 to help increase participation.
“I hope that by lowering the fee more girls will be interested in seeing what the pageant has to offer them,” she said.
“County pageants are so important to the community. It’s a great way to meet new people and to bring families together.”
She believes a public speaking requirement may be discouraging some girls from participating.
“Public speaking was hard for me at that age, but pushing myself to improve has really helped me in my career,” said Viers who graduated from King University with a bachelor’s degree in nursing. She works as a clinical manager for Amedisys Home Health Care.
“I knew I wouldn’t accomplish my dreams by being that shy girl.”
The Miss category of ages 16-21 requires answering onstage questions as well as one-on-one interviews with judges. The Junior Miss category does not require the interviews.
“We try to make our questions challenging to better prepare the girls for the state pageant,” said Icenhour, who likes to quote Eleanor Roosevelt by saying, “You must do the things you think you cannot do.”
What can I do to prepare?
Viers is encouraging interested participants to start practicing public speaking skills to better prepare themselves for the upcoming pageant.
The pageant is open to contestants from the counties of Washington, Russell, Wise, Smyth, Scott, Wythe, Tazewell, Buchanan, Dickenson and Lee and the city of Bristol, Virginia.
During the meeting, parents submit information about their children that will help organizers formulate interview questions for the Miss division. Interviews for the Miss division will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 12.
The Junior Miss pageant begins at 6 p.m. Sept. 13, with the Miss division immediately to follow.
Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at citydesk@bristolnews.com.