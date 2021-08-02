Watch Now: Former Miss Washington County will be next director of pageant

If You Go

» Learn more about participating in the Miss Washington County Scholarship Pageant and the Junior Miss Washington County at an organizational meeting at 6 p.m. Sept. 1 at the Washington County Fairgrounds Conference Center.

» Bring completed entry forms found at www.washcofair.com.

» Come prepared to have photos taken that will be used for a program book.

» For more information, call 276-608-4922.