WATCH NOW: Food City truck driver saves couple from wreck

ABINGDON, Va. — A Food City truck driver has been recognized as a hero for his actions after recently saving a couple from a car wreck.

Todd Hamblin, who has been a truck driver for 40 years, was merging onto I-40 from I-75 when he saw two vehicles collide in front of him. Without giving it a second thought, Hamblin sprang into action, hitting his emergency brakes and rushing toward the upside-down Jeep Cherokee, which was starting to catch fire.

Hamblin had always been curious about what he would do if he ever came across a situation such as the one he did.

“I just think I did something that I would like to think anybody would do,” Hamblin said. “I’d actually seen videos of people running (toward an accident) and asked myself, ‘I wonder if I would do that?’ And in a split second, without thinking, I answered that question.”

A man and a woman were stuck in the car. Hamblin quickly assisted one of the passengers out while alerting other individuals, who had stopped to help, about the woman who was still stuck on the other side.

