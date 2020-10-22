Watch Now: Father, ex-husband shares frustrations and gratitude in handling of murder-suicide case

BRISTOL, Tenn. — On Wednesday, Jesse Kennedy was sitting in his ex-wife’s living room with the couple’s 12-year-old son, Cameron, helping clean out items in the house. Just days earlier, Kristina Robinson and Gabrielle “Gabby” Kennedy — his ex-wife and 17-year-old daughter — were shot to death in that same house on Trammell Road by Kristina’s estranged husband, Michael Robinson, who then killed himself, according to reports from the Bristol Tennessee Police Department.
As he sat inside the Trammell Road house, Jesse said they were trying to get rid of it as quickly as they could. Several of Gabby’s friends occasionally walked through carrying the girl’s things. A BTES employee stopped by to pick up the cable boxes.
Jesse said that he, his ex-wife and their two children had come so close to safely freeing themselves from Michael Robinson. A grand jury had just indicted Robinson on 38 counts of child abuse, Jesse said, the abuse Gabby had said she experienced from Michael over the past two years. Law enforcement officials had been actively searching for the man with an arrest warrant that never got served.
As he described the months leading up to the catastrophe — the trauma he said his family was trying to process, the healing they had been pursuing, the legal complexities they were navigating — Jesse laid out the questions that had begun to haunt him.
What if the investigation of the abuse had moved more quickly? What if it hadn’t taken more than a week to process Michael’s arrest warrant after the grand jury’s indictment? What if the sheriffs looking for Michael in Russell County had found him there Thursday night, or waited until Friday and arrested him at the call center where he worked? What if those sheriffs had communicated more frequently with the BTPD detective leading the case?
If after if, each one containing, for Jesse, the possibility that his daughter and ex-wife might have made it through the weekend alive. That he and Cam might be laughing with Gabby and Kristina face-to-face over dinner at a restaurant somewhere, rather than staring at their photographs.
Jesse was confident about one thing, however: He and Katrina had made the right decision in dropping the order of protection the family had against Michael.
Jesse said that, when Kristina went to the police in June with Gabby’s allegations of abuse and filed for divorce from Michael, an order of protection had been put in place to keep Michael from harming Kristina, Gabby and Cam.
But it was temporary, he said, and the expiration date was approaching. He learned that getting a new one would require Gabby’s participation.
“The [law] states that in order to get a preliminary protection order, there has to be a hearing. And during that hearing, Gabrielle would have to be sitting in the courtroom with [Michael] and testifying against him,” Jesse said.
He said that, based on how the child abuse investigation by BTPD and Child Protective Services was going, his family had a reasonable expectation that Michael would soon face criminal charges and an arrest warrant.
As the family waited for that result, he said, Kristina’s separation agreement with Michael gave her the Trammell Road house — and legally forbade Michael from stepping onto the property. There wasn’t even a guarantee that another protective order would help, Jesse said.
“Why put this beautiful 17-year-old girl in an awkward and unfortunate position ... in front of a judge, in front of this guy that’s the accused, so that we can get another piece of paper that says you’re not allowed back?” the girl’s father said. “Gabby was scared to death to be in a room with this guy.”
“She didn’t want to testify unless she ultimately had to, which we knew [could have happened] when it [came] down to the criminal proceedings,” he added. “So why beat somebody up twice when you [could just] beat her up once to tell this story?”
Jesse said he was far more frustrated with another aspect of the case: the amount of time it took for the grand jury’s indictment to generate a warrant for Michael Robinson’s arrest.
Sullivan County District Attorney Barry Staubus said the indictment happened Wednesday, Oct. 7. The Bristol Tennessee Police Department reported sending the warrant to Russell County, Virginia — where Michael Robinson was known to be living at the time — the following Thursday, Oct. 15.
“Why did we have to wait for a grand jury to indict him?” Jesse said. “Why did it take a week to get papers and to try to find this guy?”
But Staubus said that trying to get an arrest warrant without a grand jury would have meant requiring Gabby to testify against Michael in a hearing — and added that it could have delayed the process. She wasn’t required to testify for the grand jury’s indictment, which would have had to happen anyway, he said.
“For any case that goes to criminal court, the Constitution requires that that case has to go to the grand jury,” Staubus said. “It’s the most efficient way [to advance this type of case. … We typically do child abuse cases by investigating them and taking them to the grand jury.”
Staubus said that, between the indictment and the arrest warrant, the case also had to be processed through the clerk’s office before being assigned to a judge who would set the bond.
But Jesse said that Detective Chris Odle, the Bristol Tennessee Police Department officer leading the investigation, wound up expediting the process to get the warrant.
“He himself knew it was taking too long, and he knew how dangerous [Michael Robinson] was,” Jesse said.
Jesse also said that he believed the Russell County Sheriff’s Office didn’t treat Michael’s arrest warrant with enough urgency once they had access to it that Thursday, Oct. 15.
He said that, from what he learned from Odle and others involved in the investigation, Russell County sheriffs took the arrest warrant to the home of Michael’s parents in Lebanon on Thursday night. It was an address the suspect was known to be using, Jesse said.
“And his parents said that he wasn’t there, and when they asked if they could search the residence for [Michael], they would not allow the [officers] in there to search the residence,” Jesse said.
“Why did they not secure a search warrant for the house if they believed him to be in there?” he added. “They had an arrest warrant, but they did not have a warrant to go into the house.”
Jesse said he believed that the Sheriff’s Office there should have searched harder for Michael after the visit to the house, since they had alerted his parents that he was wanted for serious charges. They at least should have called Odle that night to let him know what was happening, Jesse said.
“And instead of calling Detective Odle back, [Odle] actually had to call them ... on Friday,” Jesse said.
In a phone interview on Wednesday, Oct. 21, Russell County Sheriff Steve Dye said there wasn’t much he could share about his office’s process at that point.
“When we were notified, we started looking,” he said. “We checked the residence where he was supposed to be staying. They advised he wasn’t there. We checked his place of employment. We made numerous attempts.”
Bristol Tennessee Police Capt. Terry Johnson said Wednesday that his office had already shared everything it could for an open investigation.
Jesse said that he didn’t feel frustration with every last aspect of the case. He praised both the Bristol Tennessee Police Department — particularly Odle — and Staubus’s office for their work on his family’s case.
“I have nothing but the deepest, deepest thank you to Detective Odle and the Bristol Tennessee Police Department,” Jesse said. “Detective Odle was [sometimes] in contact with Kristina ... 24 hours a day. I remember being here [at the house] putting on a lock, and he was contacting her at nine o’clock at night, giving ... her constant updates, and he stayed on top of this.”
But Gabby’s father didn’t have anything close to praise for the Russell County Sheriff’s Office.
“That night, [Michael] should have been picked up. ... He should have been found that night if that’s when they decided they wanted to try [to arrest him], or they should have waited till they knew he was going to be at work the next day,” Jesse said. “The blood is on these people’s hands there.”
