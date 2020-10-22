Watch Now: Father, ex-husband shares frustrations and gratitude in handling of murder-suicide case

He said that, from what he learned from Odle and others involved in the investigation, Russell County sheriffs took the arrest warrant to the home of Michael’s parents in Lebanon on Thursday night. It was an address the suspect was known to be using, Jesse said.

“And his parents said that he wasn’t there, and when they asked if they could search the residence for [Michael], they would not allow the [officers] in there to search the residence,” Jesse said.

“Why did they not secure a search warrant for the house if they believed him to be in there?” he added. “They had an arrest warrant, but they did not have a warrant to go into the house.”

Jesse said he believed that the Sheriff’s Office there should have searched harder for Michael after the visit to the house, since they had alerted his parents that he was wanted for serious charges. They at least should have called Odle that night to let him know what was happening, Jesse said.

“And instead of calling Detective Odle back, [Odle] actually had to call them ... on Friday,” Jesse said.

In a phone interview on Wednesday, Oct. 21, Russell County Sheriff Steve Dye said there wasn’t much he could share about his office’s process at that point.