Watch Now: Early voting response steady in Bristol, Virginia

Steps for ‘No Excuse’ Absentee Voting

1. Apply for an absentee ballot by completing a Vote By Mail Application online at vote.elections.virginia.gov or contact your local registrar’s office. Ballots are mailed out to registered voters upon request. The application deadline is Oct.23 at 5 p.m.

2. Vote. Fill in the box next to the candidate or response of your choice. This ballot includes the presidential race, U.S. Senate and House races, as well as yes/no questions on two proposed constitutional amendments and the casino gaming question for city residents.

3. Return the ballot in person or by mail. They cannot be faxed or emailed. Drop-off locations include the registrar’s office and early voting locations. In addition, drop boxes will be available at polling places on Election Day.

4. Voters must complete the affidavit on the back of ballot envelope B and enclose their ballot. Place the B envelope inside the postage paid return envelope provided. Affidavits will be checked after submission, and voters will have the opportunity to correct any deficiencies until Friday at noon following the election.