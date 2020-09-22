Watch Now: Early voting response steady in Bristol, Virginia

BRISTOL, Va. — Nearly 400 city residents have already cast their ballots for the Nov. 3 election in the first two days of Virginia’s new early voting.
A combination of 189 people have voted in person at Bristol Virginia City Hall, and approximately 200 absentee paper ballots have been dropped off since last Friday when voting began, General Registrar Penny Limburg said Monday. No-excuse absentee voting and early voting were approved earlier this year by the Virginia General Assembly.
In addition to indicating a presidential preference, voters will also vote on U.S. Senate and House races, the Bristol casino question and two proposed state constitutional amendments.
Early voting is occurring daily in the City Hall council chambers, but the registrar’s office — like the remainder of City Hall — is closed due to COVID-19 restrictions. Anyone dropping off a ballot must use the drive-thru window on the Scott Street side of City Hall, which includes a slot for use after business hours or on weekends.
“We had people waiting at City Council chambers and the drive-thru window at 7:30 [a.m.] Friday, which was the first day,” Limburg said. “It was steady all day Friday, and we ended up with 142 people voting in person and another 60 dropping ballots off — so we had 202 the first day.”
A steady line of voters used the window Monday to drop off their ballots.
“In the past, when we had absentee voting, you had to have an excuse to request a ballot. People are requesting ballots a lot earlier and turning them in a lot sooner,” Limburg said. “Voters appear to have made up their minds and are getting them turned back in as quickly as possible.”
Requests for ballots are already on pace to exceed the 2016 presidential election.
“In 2016, 772 people voted absentee. I think we’ll surpass that number easily, probably in another week, because we have mailed out about 1,100 ballots so far. I think between the mail ballots and early voting, I think one-third of our voters — maybe as much as 40% — will choose that as the way to vote,” she said.
The city has about 11,300 registered voters, and the deadline to register for this election is Oct. 13.
Early voting will be available through Oct. 31. Polls are open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., Monday through Friday and on Saturdays Oct. 24 and Oct. 31.
Some confusion, questions
A couple of issues have arisen regarding early and absentee voting.
State law requires voters who receive an absentee ballot to have a witness. However, last month a federal judge approved a consent decree negotiated by Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring that suspends that requirement for this election, just as it did for a June primary election.
“If you believe you may not safely have a witness present while completing the absentee ballot for the November 3, 2020 election, you are not required to have a witness present. Accordingly, you may disregard the witness signature requirement if you believe you may not safely have a witness present while completing your ballot,” according to the state election website.
This has prompted questions from voters.
“The instructions are a little confusing, and we’ve had a number of calls on, ‘Do I have to have a witness?’ No, you do not. The [state] instructions left both ways in there. They are waiving that if you can’t get a witness. That’s been confusing,” Limburg said.
There is also a prescribed process to returning a completed ballot.
“We mail out a packet with the person’s ballot, which is sealed in envelope A. Once they’ve voted, they should put it [ballot] in envelope B and fill out their affidavit,” she said. “They’re to then put it inside a return envelope, which is postage prepaid so they don’t have to put a stamp on it. And we need that return envelope … People need to use the proper return envelope, otherwise I just have to have them come back and do it.”
While a witness isn’t required for this election, the signed affidavit is. The affidavit is a written affirmation that the ballot was cast by the person it was properly sent to. If a voter makes a mistake or forgets to sign their affidavit, election officials are to contact them within three days to correct any error or omission.
“When we receive a ballot, we open it just to see that all that information is complete. We don’t open the actual ballot, but we look at the affidavit. We compare that with the return envelope; is this the person that it went to? Is the same name on the affidavit? In the past, it would be rejected if the person didn’t sign it [affidavit]. Now the law allows them to correct the deficiency, and the law allows them until Friday after the election to do that.”
Voters are also concerned about when ballots are to be counted.
“The No. 1 question we’re getting about mail absentee [ballots] is, ‘when is my ballot going to be counted?’ I’ve had a lot of calls; people are worried — for some reason — that a mail ballot might not get counted by Election Day,” she said. “In Bristol, if a ballot is turned in prior to Election Day, it will be counted by Election Day.”
Mailed ballots dropped off at polling places on Election Day, much like ballots postmarked by Nov. 3 that don’t arrive until after that date, may not be counted Nov. 3. All ballots are checked in upon receipt, and those voters are checked into the state database. Ballots will be held securely until election officials preprocess them. That will include inserting them into the voting machine, but no results will be tabulated until after polls close on Election Day, Limburg said. “My goal is to hopefully have 99% of our ballots counted [on Election Day], but that is up to the voters to get it to us prior to Election Day.”
