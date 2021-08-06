Watch Now: Delta variant’s impact on kids prompts alarm

The delta variant impacts children much more than the traditional COVID-19 strain, which is prompting alarm among local health leaders.
Two medical administrators from Niswonger Children’s Hospital this week urged parents to have all children who are 12 and older vaccinated while calling for mask-wearing as schools reopen.
Dr. Patricia Chambers, chief medical officer, said this week the hospital had four pediatric COVID-19 patients. Three are currently hospitalized, and two are on ventilators.
“We have hospitalized children younger than 3, and we have hospitalized teenagers,” Chambers said. “In fact, 22% of positive cases in our region have been patients under the age of 18. This is astounding because this is not what we all hoped and thought for our children. … Across our state, we have had increased numbers of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in pediatric hospitals, and, unfortunately, many of them are critically ill, and we’ve had numerous deaths across the state.”
Chambers urged parents to get vaccinated and get their children ages 12 and up vaccinated immediately.
“This is real, and this is happening, and we have to move, as a community, to do something to protect our children. The vaccine is approved, it’s safe and effective for age 12 and up,” Chambers said. “Go get your vaccine, go get your adolescent's vaccine, and do it today. We have to do something to protect the kids who cannot get the vaccine yet because they are under 12. They are being infected with the virus; they are spreading the virus. They are getting sick and critically ill from the virus.”
Dr. Josh Henry, medical director of Niswonger Children’s Hospital’s pediatric intensive care unit, reiterated that message.
“We’ve had more pediatric hospitalizations this week than during any other previous week during this pandemic,” Henry said. “Unfortunately, the children who are becoming critically ill and needing my services are the unvaccinated. There is a misconception this virus does not cause life-threatening illness in children and, unfortunately, that is no longer holding true.”
Henry said the two children currently in the ICU are “critically ill, fighting for their lives,” and it will be a “long struggle.”
Henry said intubating a child and putting them on life support is the start of a long process.
“The scariest part of all of this is that these children are requiring a ventilator. For a parent to watch a child be intubated, it can be incredibly traumatizing,” Henry said. “On average, a child when intubated — regardless of the reason — is intubated for five to seven days. It is not a quick fix. I have to buy your body time to fight the virus and get better.”
Henry said he thinks about his own child in situations like that.
“My son is 11. I am eagerly awaiting the day that he can be vaccinated when he turns 12. In the meantime, I am doing everything I can as a parent to protect my child. As a parent, I am scared. I never want to see my own child roll into my unit.”
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told a Senate committee last month that research is ongoing into vaccination safety and efficacy for children, and he expects the minimum age to be lowered sometime this fall or winter.
Ballad officials also came out strongly in support of children wearing masks when they return to school, where the potential spread of COVID-19 is “incalculable,” given nothing is known about long-term impacts to children, Chambers said.
“If your child is going back to school this week, they need to wear a mask. Ballad Health unequivocally supports universal masking for children going back to school,” Chambers said. “We support vaccinations for every child and every adult, 12 and over, unless there is some reason you have complications with the vaccine.”
She also urged people to avoid large gatherings.
Ballad Health Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton echoed that position in response to a question.
“We do support children wearing masks in schools. We feel it’s the best way to protect children. Masking is the best thing we can do right now for them; we do support the CDC guidelines,” Deaton said.