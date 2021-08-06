Watch Now: Delta variant’s impact on kids prompts alarm

The delta variant impacts children much more than the traditional COVID-19 strain, which is prompting alarm among local health leaders.

Two medical administrators from Niswonger Children’s Hospital this week urged parents to have all children who are 12 and older vaccinated while calling for mask-wearing as schools reopen.

Dr. Patricia Chambers, chief medical officer, said this week the hospital had four pediatric COVID-19 patients. Three are currently hospitalized, and two are on ventilators.

“We have hospitalized children younger than 3, and we have hospitalized teenagers,” Chambers said. “In fact, 22% of positive cases in our region have been patients under the age of 18. This is astounding because this is not what we all hoped and thought for our children. … Across our state, we have had increased numbers of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in pediatric hospitals, and, unfortunately, many of them are critically ill, and we’ve had numerous deaths across the state.”

Chambers urged parents to get vaccinated and get their children ages 12 and up vaccinated immediately.