Watch Now: Delta variant could be 'catastrophic' for region

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Ballad Health is bracing to treat a potential flood of COVID-19 inpatients in the coming weeks due to the current surge in cases sparked by the delta variant.

Each of this region’s major health indicators is rising much more rapidly than originally forecast, and somber health system leaders Wednesday described what could be the most taxing surge yet — surpassing last winter when they were treating over 300 inpatients per day.

On Wednesday, Ballad was treating 125 inpatients plus another 60 at home — a 171% increase over last Wednesday with 33 in intensive care units. Additionally, the region’s seven-day testing positivity has skyrocketed to 15% — the highest rate since February — and is substantially higher in some individual Northeast Tennessee counties. Tennessee’s statewide rate is 13%

More than 1,300 new cases were reported regionwide last week. That level of cases is comparable to April when the region was in the grips of the UK variant.

“We are three times worse off than we were last week. Not only has there been a significant increase in hospitalizations, but we are seeing more pediatric patients with COVID-19,” said Jamie Swift, Ballad’s chief infection prevention officer. “We are facing a situation that is worse than our worst-case predictions from last year.