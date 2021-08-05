Watch Now: Delta variant could be 'catastrophic' for region

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Ballad Health is bracing to treat a potential flood of COVID-19 inpatients in the coming weeks due to the current surge in cases sparked by the delta variant.
Each of this region’s major health indicators is rising much more rapidly than originally forecast, and somber health system leaders Wednesday described what could be the most taxing surge yet — surpassing last winter when they were treating over 300 inpatients per day.
On Wednesday, Ballad was treating 125 inpatients plus another 60 at home — a 171% increase over last Wednesday with 33 in intensive care units. Additionally, the region’s seven-day testing positivity has skyrocketed to 15% — the highest rate since February — and is substantially higher in some individual Northeast Tennessee counties. Tennessee’s statewide rate is 13%
More than 1,300 new cases were reported regionwide last week. That level of cases is comparable to April when the region was in the grips of the UK variant.
“We are three times worse off than we were last week. Not only has there been a significant increase in hospitalizations, but we are seeing more pediatric patients with COVID-19,” said Jamie Swift, Ballad’s chief infection prevention officer. “We are facing a situation that is worse than our worst-case predictions from last year.
“I am not speaking lightly when I say this is catastrophic,” Swift said. “I know it’s easy to avoid these warnings, to remove your mask and carry on as though it does not affect you until it does. This virus, this variant, has the potential to do serious, long-term damage to our community if the virus continues to circulate at the rate we’re allowing it to circulate right now — especially for our children.”
Health system officials repeatedly called on residents to get the vaccine to help curb this spread, noting that the stage is set for the next six weeks since it requires a one-month wait between vaccine doses.
“We could see an inpatient census of 400 to 500 patients within the next few weeks,” said Eric Deaton, Ballad’s chief operating officer. “This is worse than what we anticipated. It’s very different than before. Last year we were working very closely together as a community to social distance, to wear masks and to do everything we could to stop the spread of the coronavirus, and that was before we had a vaccine.”
The current spread is occurring because around half the region’s population is vaccinated against the virus, and more than 95% of hospitalized patients are unvaccinated.
Deaton said it is “demoralizing” to many caregivers because this “doesn’t have to be happening.”
“This past summer, we made a very significant investment to our frontline caregivers to pay higher rates to reduce turnover numbers,” Deaton said. “Simply put, there are not enough caregivers across the region or across the United States today to take care of all the patients we’re seeing with COVID. Many hospitals across the country are in the same crisis we’re in today.
“When we get full, what we have to do is transfer to facilities outside our region. When we’re all full, we have the inability to transfer patients. The consequences of this pandemic can be very grim,” Deaton said.
They are currently trying to contact retired or former health care workers to bolster staffing.
COVID-19 patients require extra attention, Deaton said, which can strain the nursing staff.
“The care of a [patient with] COVID is more intensive; they need more intervention and it does put a greater strain on our team to take care of them,” Chief Nursing Executive Dr. Lisa Smithgall said in response to a question. “When you have to take more care of specific patients, and you have the same number of team members, it pulls nurses potentially from other patients. We tend to stretch ratios in those other areas because we only have so much staff. Our team has more workload, and we put stricter guidance on them with goggles and face shields, so they have the burden of all that PPE on everybody who works in those environments.”
Smithgall also addressed the emotional aspects of facing down another surge.
“Our team is discouraged. They’re very frustrated,” Smithgall said. “They thought we were getting better as well, and they feel their community is not supporting them. We ask our community to support us in this.”
In response to increased cases, combined with a shortage of nursing staff, Ballad will this week require everyone entering any Ballad facility to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status, there will be limitations on visitors to non-COVID patients, and they expect to stop nonemergency testing and surgeries, Deaton said.
They also expect to finalize a decision about imposing a hold on elective procedures.
More than 900 new cases were diagnosed across 10 Northeast Tennessee counties during the past week, and those counties now have nearly 1,800 active cases, compared to 700 last week. Three counties — Sullivan, Washington and Hamblen each have over 300 active cases, Greene County has more than 200 active cases, while Carter, Hawkins and Cocke each have over 100 active cases.
Northeast Tennessee also has some of the highest positivity rates in the state, with Hamblen at 22.7%, Sullivan, Carter and Hawkins all over 19% and Washington County at 17.4%, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
