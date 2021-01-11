Watch Now: Damascus man resumes making dulcimers in retirement

This Christmas, Powers made a ukulele for his granddaughter.

“I eventually want to try a guitar, but I have more learning to do,” he said.

Balancing on his lap a tear-shaped piece of wood with frets and strings, Powers demonstrated how to pick the strings to produce a melody.

“I can play a few of the old-timey songs like ‘Old Joe Clark’ and ‘Wayfaring Stranger,’” he said.

“I first got into making dulcimers just as something to do, but I quickly fell in love with them. I’m teaching myself to play. I sit and play and come up with the notes and chords. I may be learning wrong, but I’m learning on my own.”

Giving a little instruction, Powers said his right hand picks the strings while his left hand presses the strings against the instrument’s frets.

Having the right tools makes a difference when it comes to making the instruments, he said.

“The hardest part for me probably is the frets and the spacing of the frets. There are easier ways to do the frets, but I don’t have that tooling,” he said.