Watch Now: Damascus hostel provides a respite for hikers and bikers

DAMASCUS, Va. — On a warm, sunny day in Damascus last week, Roy Knight, dressed in shorts, a trail T-shirt and a floppy hat, looks a lot like the Appalachian Trail hikers who roll into the trail town for a chance to rest and refuel.

Instead, Knight is the caretaker of a hiker hostel in town, greeting hundreds of Appalachian Trail hikers and cyclists each year who are looking for a hot shower, a way to charge a cellphone, and a bunk to lay their heads on at night.

Welcome to The Place hostel, a little-known gem nestled in town in a century-old home that has housed scores of hikers and cyclists off the Appalachian Trail for nearly 50 years.

Knight, an AT hiker himself and the caregiver of the hostel, is among a village of volunteers in town, each having a different role in the management of the historic structure, built in 1895 as the family home of the Imodens.

Owned by Damascus United Methodist Church, The Place is the oldest hostel on the Appalachian Trail and one of the few remaining church-associated hostels.

It welcomes as many as 500 hikers and cyclists each year.

It got its name when a hiker supposedly wrote the words “The Place” on a piece of wood while staying at the hostel years ago, and the name stuck.

“We tell all of the hikers to go down to The Place,” said Katherine “Tommie” Waters, a longtime volunteer in town.

“We also welcome them to our worship services at church,” said Creighton Smith, pastor of Damascus United Methodist Church, who also finds time to volunteer.

The townspeople are looking for a record number of hikers during this year’s Trail Days on May 13-15. Trail Days is an annual townwide event that celebrates the Appalachian Trail and the thru-hiker culture.

“A lot of people have been planning this hike for two or three years and [have] not been able to do it because of the pandemic,” said Knight.

“The house and the yard fill up during the week, and you can’t see the grass for all the tents,” said Mary Hayes, a volunteer.

Benefit auction

For the hikers, the hostel is more than a roof over their heads; it’s a connection to the community of townspeople who have graciously opened their town to the thru-hikers for decades.

It’s that kinship between hikers and townspeople that keeps the hostel going.

The hostel is supported year-round by money donated by the hikers and cyclists and numerous volunteer hours given by the townspeople, many of whom are members of the church.

Knight said if it weren’t for a live auction held each year during Trail Days, the self-supportive hostel would probably have to close.

The benefit auction was the brainchild of Tom Hayes, who organized the first Trail Days celebration in 1987.

A group of the volunteers in town — each connected to the landmark in one way or another — gathered at the church earlier this week to organize donated items that will be auctioned at 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 14. Hundreds of dollars of items are donated by vendors, sponsors, manufacturer representatives and local merchants for the auction.

“That’s everything from a hammock to a pair of earrings,” Hayes said.

The auction garners more than $3,000, which is used for upkeep of the building, supplies and monthly payments for electricity, water and sewage.

“We spend about $300 each month,” said Jim Bishop of Damascus, who is the treasurer for the hostel. “We’ve been lucky over the years not to have any major problems with keeping up the hostel.”

“We’re saving for a new roof,” said volunteer Waters.

Donations often come from people near and far who love the trail and want to help.

When the hostel fell into disrepair, money was raised in 1999 to repaint, install new windows and modernize bathrooms and kitchens. An appeal was made to hikers to contribute. Donations came from people throughout the world. It’s been reported that a Richmond paint dealer donated 60 gallons of paint.

In 2000, Mildred Wright Dungan, a member of the church and a hiker, willed a large sum of money to be used on the hostel, allowing caretakers to purchase new siding for the building.

Steeped in history

According to Knight, the hostel got started when a group of volunteers outside the area arrived in town in 1975 while on a mission to design a cross-country route for the TransAmerica Bicentennial Bicycle Trail.

The Methodist church had purchased the building in the early 1970s from a couple to use the space for a parking lot behind the church.

Instead, a hostel was opened in the building the following year with support from the TransAmerica Bicycle Trail. As many as 4,000 cyclists were expected to travel the 4,500-mile Trans American Trail from Oregon to Virginia Beach.

It was the late Pascal Grindstaff, a church member and postmaster at the time, who suggested the hostel be used for hikers, too. Grindstaff met many of the hikers at the post office when they picked up packages of supplies that had been mail-dropped to themselves before their arrivals.

“Pascal realized the hikers needed a place to spend the night. They were sleeping outside at random places in town,” said Knight.

The modest but cozy structure has a small kitchen with microwave, living room, registration room and small dining room. A painting of the hostel done by a hiker while in town was framed and hung on a wall in the room.

Able to accommodate 30 visitors, the two-level hostel has six bunk rooms with six single bunks in each room.

“Most of the hikers are very appreciative to have a safe place to stay and not have to spend a lot of money either,” said Knight, who asks hikers for a $10 donation each night.

“For that, they get a bunk bed, shower, towel, electricity for charging phones, a refrigerator and microwave, and we recently added Wi-Fi last year.”

Traveling volunteer

The hostel also is a temporary home for Knight, who finds shelter there during the spring and fall months as a volunteer who cleans the hostel and keeps the retreat running smoothly. He calls himself a full-time “RV-er,” traveling the country and his hometown of Louisiana when he’s not in Damascus.

Knight first came to the trail town in 2009 to help Tom and Mary Hayes with Trail Days and the benefit auction.

He has been the caregiver of the hostel for the past 11 years, maintaining everything from broken pipes to dirty toilets. He makes sure hikers and cyclists staying at the hostel follow guidelines dictated by the church — no drinking, smoking or using curse words.

Since the hostel has no heat or air conditioning, Knight and Tom Hayes open the hostel when the last threat of a hard freeze passes. They check for broken water pipes before turning on water to the hostel.

Knight usually stays at the hostel until mid-June, when most hikers heading north have passed Damascus. After closing to hikers for the summer, he returns to reopen the hostel after Labor Day.

Only long-distance hikers and TransAmerica cyclists are invited to use the retreat. Boy Scout troops use the hostel in the off times and tend to return year after year.

His volunteer work in town is sometimes a sacrifice, often causing him to miss a grandchild’s football game or other family activities.

“It’s like my own little mission trip, helping out people and being a servant of the Lord,” he said.

Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer at The Place should contact Katherine Waters at tkpratt47@gmail.com.

The next service day at The Place hostel is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on May 11. The ladies of the United Methodist Church will prepare meals for the workers.

Follow The Place Hostel on Facebook.

Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at citydesk@bristolnews.com.