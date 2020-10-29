Watch Now: COVID cases pushing health system toward crisis

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — The current spiral of COVID-19 cases threatens to overwhelm Ballad Health’s resources at a time when more than 180 of its workers are quarantined, system officials said Wednesday.
Ballad was treating 168 COVID-19-positive patients in its hospitals Wednesday, with 15 more awaiting test results — a 42% increase over just one week ago. Modeling shows the combination of record numbers of regional cases plus a testing positivity rate above 15% could push that number to or past 300 inpatients by the end of this year, according to Eric Deaton, Ballad’s chief operating officer, who spoke during the health system’s weekly media briefing.
“To put everything bluntly, we very easily could run out of resources for our patients. I will say our supply chain is in very good shape. Our supplies — including PPE [personal protective equipment] — are in great shape. What we’re limited in, though, is our most important resource — our team members,” Deaton said.
The region recorded a record 2,516 new positive cases last week across Ballad’s 21-county service area and this week is on pace to exceed that total, Deaton said. There have been 34 COVID deaths during the past seven days and 86% of the health system’s in-house deaths have occurred during the past three months.
“Our original surge plan accounted for 200 COVID-19 inpatients, but we’re rapidly reaching that number now. I feel and our team feels we will exceed that very soon,” Deaton said. “At this rate, we’re only going to be able to care for COVID-19 patients. We have roughly 1,100 medical-surgical care beds across our region. If we get to 300 patients, which is very likely, that’s a third of the patients we’re caring for. … This unchecked growth in the virus can create a crisis like we have never experienced before.”
On Monday, Ballad reduced the number of surgeries and elective procedures at Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport by 25% to free up staffing. Similar plans are pending for Bristol Regional Medical Center and Johnson City Medical Center.
“We’re planning to do the same; they have not quite gotten to the point they need to do that. I was just on the phone with leaders of those two facilities earlier today. It is a very fluid, day-by-day type of process. We have done everything we can to maintain the capacity of our hospitals,” Deaton said in response to a reporter’s question. “We expect, if the numbers continue to go up, to be doing the very same things in the coming days at Johnson City and Bristol.”
Presently, 181 Ballad employees are quarantined, either positive for the virus or awaiting test results and nearly half of them interact with patients, which is straining the medical staff.
“We’re very concerned if we have a continued increase in team members contracting COVID-19 that will even more stress our resources,” Deaton said. “This pandemic is really reaching every area of our community.”
To compensate, healthy employees are working overtime, picking up extra shifts and the system continues hiring more contract labor, Deaton said.
“We have to be very careful; you can only work so many hours. Our team members get burned out. They work very hard,” Deaton said.
The majority of new cases continue occurring in its most densely populated areas. Sullivan County registered 820 new cases in the past 10 days — nearly as many as the 841 reported across the entire 10 counties and two cities of Southwest Virginia, state health department figures show.
Washington County, Tennessee, reported 682 new cases over the past 10 days while four other counties had more than 200.
Washington County, Virginia, reported 161 new cases over the past 10 days while Wise, Lee and Tazewell counties were all above 100. Bristol, Virginia had 44 new cases over the past 10 days.
Masking up
Ballad officials implored the public to wear face coverings in public, avoid leaving home unnecessarily, practice social distancing, avoid crowds and practice good hygiene as ways to help reduce the spread.
“I know this is hard. Please don’t give up; please don’t get tired. It’s been a long road and we’re not close to the finish line. But we can’t falter. The consequences are too dire,” said Jamie Swift, Ballad’s chief infection prevention officer. “If you have to go out, wear your mask. Don’t go out unless you absolutely have to. If you have the option of working from home, do it.”
Swift said those steps remain key for limiting the virus, which is currently widespread across the region.
“We’ve talked and talked about mask use, but we still see so many people flouting mask recommendations or openly defying them. A lot of you are trying. But a lot – and just trying – isn’t good enough anymore. We have to be all-in and we have to do everything we can,” Swift said. “Each of those team members who is out right now, trying to recover from the virus, is one less person to care for patients who need them. And one of those patients who needs them could be you or a loved one.”
Deaton, when asked by a reporter, criticized those who refuse to wear masks in public.
“Real people’s lives are affected by this. I think it’s a very selfish position, to be honest with you. It’s to protect each other — wearing masks, having compassion to care for one another,” Deaton said. “If you know any of our team members, think of them the next time you want to go out without a mask. Show them the respect of doing what you can to protect our communities from COVID-19. We’re fighting in the hospitals. You can fight in the community.”
One of those team members, ICU nurse Stefani Annett, spoke about her experiences and her decision to wear facial coverings away from work.
“I have worn this mask for over 800 hours in a Level 1 trauma center COVID unit. Yes, it is part of my uniform and yes I am required to wear it. However, when I leave the hospital, it is my choice to wear the mask. I have a permanent mark on my nose, a dent, from wearing the mask,” Annett said. “My fellow team members also wear masks when they’re outside the hospital.
“What we see is that panic and that look of fear in the patient’s eyes as we push the medicine into their veins so they can be ventilated. I have heard, passed the phone, to family members at that moment and begged them to please say something to their family because most often this is their last conscious moment. I had one patient tell her family ‘good night’ and she passed a while later.”
Because COVID-19 is so contagious, family and friends can’t visit afflicted relatives in the hospital or be present if they die.
“We are the ones that have to bag up the bodies — they have to be double-bagged and you have to wipe down the layers — before we send them to the morgue,” Annett said. “We’re the ones that call the family members with that awful phone call. This virus has taken a lot from a lot of people, but am I afraid of the virus? No. Do I respect it? Yes. This is why I wear a seat belt, this is why I wash my hands before I prepare dinner, this is why I pray for my children and this is why I wear a mask. It’s about respect.”
dmcgee@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2532 | Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC | Facebook.com/david.mcgee.127
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.