Watch Now: COVID cases pushing health system toward crisis

“We’ve talked and talked about mask use, but we still see so many people flouting mask recommendations or openly defying them. A lot of you are trying. But a lot – and just trying – isn’t good enough anymore. We have to be all-in and we have to do everything we can,” Swift said. “Each of those team members who is out right now, trying to recover from the virus, is one less person to care for patients who need them. And one of those patients who needs them could be you or a loved one.”

Deaton, when asked by a reporter, criticized those who refuse to wear masks in public.

“Real people’s lives are affected by this. I think it’s a very selfish position, to be honest with you. It’s to protect each other — wearing masks, having compassion to care for one another,” Deaton said. “If you know any of our team members, think of them the next time you want to go out without a mask. Show them the respect of doing what you can to protect our communities from COVID-19. We’re fighting in the hospitals. You can fight in the community.”

One of those team members, ICU nurse Stefani Annett, spoke about her experiences and her decision to wear facial coverings away from work.