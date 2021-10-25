Watch Now: Cole takes over as executive producer of Virginia Highlands Festival

As much as Cole loved horses, she kept her eye on becoming a professional dancer.

As a founding member and former director of Bristol Ballet, Deanna Cole Roberts exposed her young daughter to the challenging lifestyle of the performing arts.

“I was very fortunate to learn about the dance world from a lens that most young people don’t get to experience,” Cole said.

By age 8, Cole was enrolled in dance classes and by age 12, she was a member of the Bristol Ballet Company, performing all over the Southeast along with many dancers who were twice her age.

She often traveled with her mother to New York where they trained along with some of the world’s greatest dancers.

By the time she was 24, Cole was asked to fill in for a local dance studio owner who was on maternity leave.

“Teaching children was not on my radar,” Cole said. “I wanted to go to New York and dance professionally.”

As it turned out, Cole discovered she was not only good at teaching youth, but she also fell in love with it. Two years later, she and her mother became the founders of Highlands Ballet.