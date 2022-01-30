WATCH NOW: Chilhowie, Va., couple runs popular food truck business

CHILHOWIE, Va. — The cool thing about Kayla and Chris Roe’s mobile café business isn’t just the food — it’s their kitchen on wheels that’s turning heads.

The Chilhowie couple opened Lemon Bean & Co., a food truck business, last fall after their neighbor agreed to sell them his vintage camper, a 1969 Holiday Rambler.

After the husband did a complete rebuild of the camper and the wife designed the interior, the couple takes the nostalgic tag-along on the road several times each week, traveling to towns from Wytheville to Bristol to sell their lemonade and iced and hot coffee specialties.

During the winter months, they’re adding flavored hot chocolates and a homemade soup of the day until ice cream season comes along.

What started out as a hobby has turned into full-time jobs for Chris and Kayla, who’s also a student pursuing her nursing degree from Virginia Highlands Community College.

Lemon Bean and Co. will serve customers this week at Bristol Regional Medical Center on Monday; Ballad Health Cancer Care in Bristol, Virginia on Tuesday; Alpha Metallurgical Resources in Bristol, Tennessee on Wednesday; Valley Healthcare in Chilhowie on Thursday; and Wythe County Community Hospital in Wytheville, Virginia, on Friday.

“We get a lot of looks with the camper. Everyone is curious to see what it is. Once they catch a glimpse of the inside, they love it,” said the wife, who takes credit for refashioning the interior with a farmhouse style décor.

The stained wood countertops hold an array of coffee pots, a lemon press, and other small appliances, along with a display of flavored syrups and cans of whipped cream. The walls are made of shiplap, a rustic board often used on the HGTV show “Fixer Upper.”

“It looks like it popped right out of a Joanna Gaines kitchen,” laughed Kayla.

Except for the frame, everything is new on the camper, including the floors, walls, electric wiring and plumbing.

According to the United States Census Bureau, food truck businesses have become increasingly popular in the last decade, even during the pandemic. The number of food truck establishments in 2018 was 5,970, nearly double the 3,281 in 2013.

Food trucks have come a long way from the day when they mostly served a sandwich and a plain cup of coffee. Nowadays, everything from gourmet burgers and fish can be purchased at the mobile businesses throughout the country.

“I think the look of our vintage farmhouse camper and the style and creativity of our menus set us apart from other food truck businesses,” said Kayla.

As fun as it sounds, the decision to start their own business during the pandemic took some nerve and a lot of prayer.

“We’ve always thought this business would be fun to do,” she said. “We prayed about it for a while and took a leap of faith, depending on the Lord to give us our daily bread.”

The young couple has operated on one income since the pandemic, when the father agreed to leave his job at Utility Trailer in Glade Spring to stay at home with their three children, one immunocompromised.

At the time, Kayla was a front-line worker at Bristol Regional Medical Center while also going to school at Virginia Highlands Community College. She also left work to go full-time with the mobile café.

“Everything is made fresh each morning’

Their fresh-squeezed lemonade is the biggest hit, requiring more than 100 lemons each week.

“It’s amazing. It’s a recipe Chris concocted with a few secret ingredients,” she said.

Customers actually can watch the lemons being squeezed in the lemon press while waiting on their orders.

Or, customers can grab a cup of hot chocolate or an iced coffee, depending on their taste buds.

“We make hot chocolate flavors such as s’mores and peppermint, which are really popular,” said Kayla.

“I just created a peanut butter cup about a month ago. It’s very popular. Last week, we made an Almond Joy version. And, a flavor we’re calling Cupid’s Way has German chocolate and French vanilla.

“We come up with something new every week.”

Priscilla Martin stopped at the mobile café last week in Chilhowie to get her favorite peach lemonade.

“Blueberry lemonade is the best,” said her friend, Cheryl Harris, who ordered beans and cornbread for lunch.

During the winter months, the business owners are expanding the menu to offer a variety of soups including potato, taco, white chicken chili and broccoli cheddar.

“We sometimes offer brown beans and cornbread, which goes over really well,” she said.

Managing the mobile café is nearly a full-time business.

Kayla and Chris rise at 6 a.m. to get preparations and cooking underway in the camper, with just enough time to get children ready for school. Most of the soup recipes are started in an Instant Pot in the camper — sometimes late at night, if needed — and are transferred to a crock pot to keep warm.

“Everything is made fresh each morning,” she said.

The specialty hot chocolates are made with their own recipe, flavoring each cup to order. The loaded hot chocolates are piled with marshmallows, whipped cream, or drizzles of flavored syrups before they are topped off with candy pieces.

Sweet success

The success of the food business has been a pleasant surprise for the couple.

“It’s going over really well,” she said. “We open at 11 a.m. and usually sell out before we leave the site at 1:30 or 2,” said the wife.

An average day attracts nearly 100 people.

“We do well in our own hometown. It’s humbling to see the support we have gotten in this small town. Word is spreading about our business,” she said.

They have set up for special occasions in the area, such as Christmas parades and at local business events, including Boots & Bangles Boutique and The Vintage Spur, both in Chilhowie, and Blue Ridge Outfitters in Marion.

Their first invitation to a venue was from L-J Pro Rodeo during a Chilhowie event last year.

They hope to set up at more venues this year, including festivals and parades. They were even commissioned to serve a coffee and hot chocolate bar at a recent Christmas wedding.

They have booked a Christmas wedding this year and the couple will pull their camper into a warehouse where the ceremony will be held.

“It’s a very versatile business,” said Kayla. “And, one of the nicest things is my husband and I get to work together.”

Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at citydesk@bristolnews.com.