WATCH NOW: Chilhowie native and lifelong horse lover opens equestrian center

CHILHOWIE, Va. — Anyone who believes that diamonds are a girl’s best friend hasn’t met Gracie Shepherd.

The 20-year-old blonde with an illuminating smile probably would argue that horses are better than anything that glitters.

Shepherd, a Chilhowie native, has been passionate about horses since she was a toddler in diapers, just old enough to climb atop a bucket to braid the mane of a gentle Quarter horse.

For those who know her, it’s no surprise that she’s making horses her business these days after spending most of her life in the saddle. Her room at home holds more trophies and ribbons than she can count.

Her love of horses and competing in the show ring for the past decade and more has led the Western-style rider to start her own equestrian center.

Spur ‘n G Equine opened last month, just minutes from the town of Chilhowie.

Holding down two to three jobs at a time, the girl with a go-getter attitude has never been easy to stop when it comes to getting what she wants.

And, this time around, she wants to share her blessings from God with children in the community who are dreaming the same dreams of horses that she had as a child.

With access to a barn, stalls and an indoor arena to rent, Shepherd is offering riding lessons for all ages. Upon request, she’ll even load up her own horses and trailer them to locations in the area where children are celebrating with birthday parties. Other services include horse conditioning and horse consignments where she will help owners sell their horses.

“A lot of kids don’t get the opportunities to be around horses so this is my way of teaching them the ropes.”

She also wants to host summer day camps beginning this summer that will give school-age children the chance to ride, play games and generally learn about horses.

Her long-range goals are to offer horse therapy for people with physical and emotional needs.

“Horses just seem to bring out the best sides of people,” she said.

“There’s just something about horses. It’s like an addiction.”

Her journey

Shepherd’s journey in the horse world is an extraordinary one, for sure.

Her adventures as a horse-riding competitor started when her parents bought her a pony so she could trail ride with them. The pony named Lucky lived up to its name, winning the youth belt buckles and ribbons at county fairs.

By the time she was a teenager, Shepherd began showing halter horses, a class where horses are led, not ridden, and judged on body confirmation and other traits.

“It’s like a beauty pageant for horses,” Shepherd said.

As a competitor in halter horse classes, the youth traveled to Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and locations along the East Coast — just the beginning of a career that would eventually take her to many new places in the country.

She did so well at halter showing with her Quarter horse, Tiny Todd, that she finished twice among the top 15 competitors in 2014 and 2015 at the AQHA Youth World Championships in Oklahoma City.

Despite her success in the show ring, Shepherd would not be satisfied until she experienced the adrenalin that comes with being a barrel racer — something she had dreamed about since she was a little girl.

At age 15, she secretively browsed the internet for barrel racing horses for sale, locating a red roan Quarter horse in Texas that she decided was meant for her. After convincing her parents to buy the horse, Rosie became the next member of the Shepherd family.

“I have awesome parents. They have believed in me from day one,” she said.

“I set up barrels in the middle of a field at home,” recalled Shepherd. “I was bound and determined to teach myself how to barrel race on this horse that barely knew anything about it herself.”

New opportunities

At the time, the young rider had no clue that the purchase of Rosie would open doors to opportunities that would give her the skills and experiences to become a business woman today.

At age 16, Shepherd, along with Rosie, was invited to train under the instruction of Kimberly Blackmon of Blackmon Quarter Horses, the breeder who sold Shepherd the horse. Sixteen hours from home, the teen spent two to three months at a time during the winters for three years, soaking up everything she could learn about horses and barrel racing.

To make the trips, she was homeschooled for the rest of her high school education, completing much of her work online.

Through Blackmon, another good connection was made. The teen met Sydni Blanchard, a professional barrel racer, who took Shepherd “under her wing” on the road, introducing her to the professional side of the sport.

“It was an awesome experience. We traveled to places like New Mexico, Colorado, Oklahoma and Texas. I helped her warm up the horses before events and met the professional riders behind the scenes.”

When Blanchard offered to sell Shepherd one of her high-caliber barrel racing horses, the teen couldn’t resist. Except this time, she made the purchase on her own, earning extra money by giving horse-riding lessons to neighborhood kids, selling one of her vehicles and securing a bank loan to buy the horse named Rascal.

“Rascal has let me conquer so many dreams of winning competitions in amateur rodeos,” she said. “Some weeks, we have hit four to five rodeos in one weekend. Together, Rascal and I have traveled along the East Coast. He’s been a blessing to have.”

Her best rodeo year was in 2019, when she placed in Southern Rodeo Association and International Pro Rodeo Association events, winning among some of the best riders and their horses along the East Coast.

While she still competes at barrel racing, Shepherd is setting her sights on starting her career as the owner of the new equine center. In addition, she’s earning a business administration degree at Virginia Highlands Community College with plans to graduate next spring.

“I’ve worked my whole life for horses. Now, I’m glad I can give back to the community that has watched me grow and supported me along the way.

“God has richly blessed me.”

Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at citydesk@bristolnews.com.