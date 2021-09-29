Watch Now: Cases declining, Ballad resumes some elective procedures

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Ballad Health System’s new normal is expected to include balancing a higher average census of COVID patients while resuming surgical procedures.

On Wednesday, Ballad Health announced it will resume some elective procedures that had been put on hold last month as the most recent surge of COVID-19 cases threatened to overwhelm its hospitals.

“We have to face the new reality of the pandemic, in which we have to care for hundreds of COVID-19 inpatients while also providing the health care services our community needs and deserves,” Ballad Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton said during the system’s media briefing.

Currently, the only elective or non-emergent surgeries being scheduled are those not requiring an overnight stay, and the capacity at each facility is determined by the hospital’s staffing and space.