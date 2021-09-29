Watch Now: Cases declining, Ballad resumes some elective procedures

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Ballad Health System’s new normal is expected to include balancing a higher average census of COVID patients while resuming surgical procedures.
On Wednesday, Ballad Health announced it will resume some elective procedures that had been put on hold last month as the most recent surge of COVID-19 cases threatened to overwhelm its hospitals.
“We have to face the new reality of the pandemic, in which we have to care for hundreds of COVID-19 inpatients while also providing the health care services our community needs and deserves,” Ballad Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton said during the system’s media briefing.
Currently, the only elective or non-emergent surgeries being scheduled are those not requiring an overnight stay, and the capacity at each facility is determined by the hospital’s staffing and space.
“We know we’ll probably have COVID patients across the region for some time to come. We understand we may have as many as 200 patients in the hospital for some time,” Deaton said. “We can’t stop elective surgeries every time we have a surge, so one of our next goals is creating capacity to make sure we do not have to stop elective cases again. We may have to cohort more COVID patients as from our tertiary hospitals or other locations so we can resume operations across the system.”
On Wednesday, COVID inpatients represented about 22% of all inpatients across all Ballad hospitals, and its goal to resume procedures is to get that below 20%.
Deaton said the region is “going to be living with COVID-19 for quite a while.”
Ballad’s daily COVID inpatient census declined to 324 Wednesday, down 12% from a week ago and the lowest level since Aug. 31. The present surge reached its peak of 413 inpatients on Sept. 8, but forecasts that the number would increase to 500 inpatients didn’t transpire.
Of those 324, 305, or 94%, were unvaccinated, and those rates were even higher for ICU patients where 98%, or 95 of 97, were unvaccinated.
“We are going to continue to prepare for a relatively high number of COVID patients in the hospital, as we’re seeing in other parts of the country. The surges are slowing down, but we are seeing relatively high census numbers across facilities,” Deaton said.
Ballad’s revised modeling forecasts between 240 and 350 inpatients during the next two weeks.
Ballad topped 300 inpatients Aug. 30 and has remained above that level ever since. At the end of July, Ballad had 46 COVID-positive inpatients, but the number jumped to 125 by Aug. 4.
On Wednesday, Ballad treated an additional 187 COVID-positive patients through its Safer at Home telehealth program. It has averaged more than 200 participants during the past week and included as many as 370 participants Aug. 13.
While calling the current decline in patients “good news,” Deaton said with the arrival of fall, more indoor activities and the approaching holidays, cases could increase again. In 2020, the region reported relatively low numbers of cases until the period between Halloween and Christmas, when cases and deaths skyrocketed.
“If you remember last year, we started seeing those peaks after Halloween and Thanksgiving,” said Jamie Swift, Ballad’s chief infection prevention officer. “We can prevent that this year with masking and the vaccine. There is still time to be fully vaccinated before Thanksgiving if you will seek out your shot now.”
Swift said the health system is optimistic the Pfizer vaccine may soon be available to children ages 5 to 11, once it receives FDA approval.
“That means the overwhelming majority of our children will have safe, effective access to the COVID-19 vaccine by the end of the year,” she said.
Decline
Deaton cited a number of factors for the decline, including deployment of monoclonal antibody treatment, Ballad’s Safer at Home program that has kept hundreds of patients out of the hospitals, more acceptance of masking — especially masking in schools — and more people taking the vaccine.
As of Wednesday, 42.6% of the region’s residents are fully vaccinated, and 48% are partially vaccinated. That is up from 39.7% and 45.6%, respectively, one month ago.
“Monoclonal antibodies are one of the best options we have for treatment for COVID-19. We’ve been using the antibody treatment for almost a year, and it’s very, very effective, Deaton said. “There clearly has been a large demand for this therapy in the United States. There are some shortages. We, so far, are still getting a good supply of monoclonal antibodies, and we have several locations where you can receive this treatment with two IV centers and our emergency departments also provide this treatment.”
Nearly 300 patients were treated last week, and about 1,300 have been treated during the past four weeks.
Patients must have a physician referral to receive the treatment.
“The vast majority of these patients we’re providing it to are unvaccinated, but there may be some who have immunocompromised conditions and vaccinated but high risk for their age,” Dr. Clay Runnells, Ballad’s chief physician executive said in response to a question. “There are a small percentage that are vaccinated. It is an individual physician’s choice as to assessing the risk and prescribing it, so the physicians are making that determination based on their individual patient.”
Deadly month
September is expected to mark the deadliest month of the pandemic yet in Ballad facilities, with 36% of all patient deaths due to COVID-19 complications, Deaton said.
“Unfortunately, we do see a high number of deaths being reported this month. Deaths that are occurring across Ballad Health, almost 37% are related to COVID-19. That is the highest percentage we’ve seen so far, and we expect this month to be the highest number of deaths we’ve experienced thus far since the pandemic began. The people in our hospitals are very, very sick, and we’re seeing a continued increase in deaths due to COVID-19,” Deaton said.
In figures compiled through Sept. 27, there have been 202 COVID deaths across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia this month. That equates to one-third of all COVID deaths reported since March 1 — including 60 in the past week.
With nearly 100 patients currently in intensive care units across the system, those totals are likely to rise.
“We do expect to see that increase over the next couple of weeks,” Deaton said. “About 50% of people placed on ventilators don’t survive. This is primarily made up of unvaccinated individuals. These are not just numbers, these are real people, and these deaths have a great impact on many lives. We’re very sorry for the loss of every single person.”
Area cases dropping
New cases declined 40% over the past two weeks across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, from about 8,000 in mid-September to 4,700 last week, Deaton said.
However, the region’s seven-day testing positivity rate remains about 21% — much higher than the rest of Tennessee and Virginia, which are 15% and 9%, respectively.
There were nearly 1,600 new cases across the 10 counties and two cities of far Southwest Virginia during the past seven days, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Smyth County had 213 new cases, and Washington County had 211, followed by Wythe County with 171, Tazewell County with 163 and Wise County at 151.
Ten Northeast Tennessee counties reported nearly 2,200 new cases during the past seven days, including nearly 500 in Sullivan County, 360 in Washington County and 299 in Greene County, according to the Tennessee Department of Health. Three counties reported testing positivity rates above 20%.
There are about 4,600 active cases across Northeast Tennessee, according to the Tennessee Department of Health, including nearly 1,100 in Sullivan County, 700 in Washington County, over 500 in Hawkins County and 450 in Carter County.
“I would caution people we still have a lot of COVID-19 positives in the area. The best thing for us to do is get the vaccine,” Deaton said. “I am concerned as we move inside, if we’re not vaccinated and not masking, I think we could potentially see another surge in the winter.”
dmcgee@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2532 | Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC