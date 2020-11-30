Watch Now: Business is ‘really good’ during Winter Market’s first couple of weekends

Since opening on Nov. 20, the winter market has served as a substitute for the Virginia Highlands Festival, which was canceled due to the coronavirus.

Yet the holiday market has brought back some of that market magic, McKenna suggested, while it has also returned the Virginia Highlands Festival to where it all began: at the Martha Washington Inn during the 1940s.

The festival originated in Abingdon, Virginia, at the hotel property on West Main Street as a summertime attraction designed to bring attention to the Barter Theatre.

Look for the market on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays for a month through Dec. 20. Special events (Saturdays only) include live music at The Martha’s gazebo. Also, look for a wine tasting on Dec. 5, 2-5 p.m.

Families can also enjoy wandering the grounds of The Martha to view a collection of holiday inflatables.

For vendor Keven Musser, 67, of Kingsport, Tennessee, this show has been a chance to sell his homemade soaps and lotion.

“People were polite, courteous, and kind of took me into their heart here,” Musser said. “And they bought a lot of product.”