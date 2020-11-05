WATCH NOW: BTCS to change in person learning schedule

BRISTOL, Tenn. - Starting Monday, Bristol Tennessee City Schools will only hold in person learning on a four day a week schedule, with Wednesday classes held remotely, the school system announced.

In a letter sent Monday to parents and students, Bristol Tennessee Director of Schools Annette Tudor said that the decision was made because of staffing issues and the increased spread of COVID-19 within Sullivan County recently.

"As you know, community spread of the virus in Sullivan County is trending upward," Tudor said in the letter. "In addition, we are beginning to experience challenges with staffing in our schools, primarily due to staff quarantines and more stringent COVID-screening guidelines. Therefore, beginning the week of November 9, our district will shift to a four-day per week schedule for in-person learners."

On Friday, Tudor told the Bristol Herald Courier that since the school district started allowing in person learning on Aug. 24, there had been 26 students that tested positive for COVID-19 and nine staff members that tested positive for the disease.