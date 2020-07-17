BRISTOL, Va. — Bristol Virginia School Superintendent Keith Perrigan showed off face coverings, temperature checking stations, personal protective equipment for nurses and other new items that will be used to minimize the spread of COVID-19 when students return to classrooms next month.
During a news conference Thursday, Perrigan unveiled the school system’s plans to reopen for the 2020-21 school year. Titled “Recover, Reimagine, Return,” the plan was developed by more than 60 stakeholders, including leaders, teachers, support staff, parents, students and community members.
Under the current plan, classes will start Aug. 20 and students will be allowed to attend classes in person or remotely if they have health issues or their parents are concerned about them being in classrooms.
“Even before COVID-19, we could never guarantee that there was zero risk for those entering our buildings. However, I am confident that our plan is solid, practical, safe and efficient,” Perrigan said. “Schools will have the flexibility to make slight accommodations to ensure the division-wide plan is effective in their individual buildings.”
Additionally, regular in-class instruction will occur Mondays through Thursdays with online learning occurring on Fridays. Each of those four days will be shortened by 30 minutes to comply with teacher contracts and ensure adequate supervision. For families that cannot get or cannot afford child care on Fridays, schools will offer enrichment programs, remediation and other opportunities.
Under the plan, it is recommended that staff and students 10 years and older wear masks. Parents will be able to complete a form to opt their child out of wearing a mask. At least one face covering will be provided for each student and staff member, the plan states.
There will be social distancing of 6 feet between each person, whenever possible. Students who are less than 4 feet away from each other will be required to wear masks, unless their parent has signed an opt-out form. Masks will only be required on bus rides if there are more than 11 students on the bus.
However, maintaining proper distance in classrooms shouldn’t be a problem, Perrigan said. The majority of classrooms have enough space to fit 18 students 6 feet apart from each other.
The plan also requires all students to be screened daily before riding buses or entering schools. Students with a temperature of 100 degrees Fahrenheit or higher will not be allowed on school buses or in classrooms.
Teachers, other staff and visitors will also be screened. Teachers and staff members will have their temperatures checked daily and will have to inform their administrator and secure a substitute if their temperature is 100 degrees or higher. Visitors with a temperature of 100 degrees or higher will not be permitted in schools.
The plan also calls for increased cleaning and sanitation, minimized grouping of students and dramatically modifies the transportation schedule.
Contingency plans are in place for how the school year will start should current circumstances of the pandemic change. But the plan isn’t a done deal yet.
“The plan is not the final plan because we hope to receive input from our staff and community prior to presenting it to our School Board on Aug. 3,” Perrigan said.
Previously, the Bristol Virginia School Board approved having elementary students begin classes an hour earlier, at 8 a.m., while middle and high school students will start later, at 9 a.m. This was implemented to address expected delays in bus transportation due to social distancing guidelines.
When the School Board meets Aug. 3, it is set to vote on the plan and discuss realigning attendance zones to better accommodate social distancing guidelines.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.