Watch Now: Bristol Virginia Schools set masking, mitigation plans

“A lot can change in a week, but, if we were to open today, we’ll open under tier one,” Perrigan said. “Tier two, we add a few more mitigations [6 feet distance, limited visitors to schools, additional cleaning, limited access to community areas of schools] and tier three would be following the plan we used last year [mandatory temperature checks, no visitors, limited students on buses]. We’ll make adjustments as we go, based on what is going on in our school buildings.”

Perrigan said division officials plan to closely monitor cases within its schools, given the high transmissibility of this strain of COVID-19.

“After we get school started, I think we’ll be looking closer at how the delta variant is affecting our schools, not necessarily how it’s affecting our community. We’ll look at Bristol’s metrics and the greater region’s metrics, but we’ll look primarily at what we see in our schools,” he said.

While new cases are raging in many Northeast Tennessee counties, Bristol, Virginia totals remained relatively stable during the current surge. The city reported 34 new COVID-19 cases during the past week — an average of nearly five per day — and 50 for the first 12 days of August. It reported 30 new cases during the final week of July.