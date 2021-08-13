Watch Now: Bristol Virginia Schools set masking, mitigation plans

BRISTOL, Va. — Bristol, Virginia students, teachers and staff will again don masks for the start of the 2021-22 school year due to concerns about the COVID-19 delta variant, as will all public school students across the state.
The city School Board on Monday approved universal masking on buses and in school buildings as part of a three-tier approach to health mitigations. The city’s mask requirement was in place prior to Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s Thursday order that requires masks in all indoor K-12 public school settings statewide.
Some other mitigations used last year will also be in place in the city, but some — including daily temperature checks — are part of a higher level tier should conditions worsen, Superintendent Keith Perrigan said Thursday.
“We spoke with officials from Ballad Health, the Mount Rogers Health District and with local pediatricians who were really concerned about the delta trends that we’re seeing,” Perrigan said. “In working with those partners, that’s the reason we made the recommendation for a stricter masking environment.”
Last Thursday, Northam used a news briefing to remind the state’s public school leaders that a new state law requires them to abide by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention mitigation strategies. Northam followed that up Thursday by issuing a public health emergency order requiring masks be worn in all indoor school settings, reinforcing the state law.
“We all share the same goal of keeping our schools open and keeping our students safe,” Northam said in a news release. “That’s why the General Assembly passed this law with overwhelming bipartisan support. This public health order makes it very clear that masks are required in all indoor K-12 settings and Virginia expects all schools to comply.”
Perrigan said the order removes any uncertainty.
“Regardless of whether you agree with the masking mandate or not, this announcement removes the ambiguity and political gamesmanship of the previous announcement. Hopefully, flexibility will be provided as we move forward to allow localities to have the autonomy to make decisions that align with school and community impact,” Perrigan said.
A total of 215 new COVID-19 cases were diagnosed among those ages 19 and younger during the previous two weeks across the three health districts of Southwest Virginia — a significant increase over the previous two-week period, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Many Tennessee schools resumed classes this week with no mask mandate. On Thursday, 10 Northeast Tennessee counties reported 648 cases of COVID-19 among children ages 5-18 over the past 14 days, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
On Wednesday, Ballad officials said 29% of some 300 positive tests performed at its facilities Monday and Tuesday were children under the age of 18.
“When we were dealing with this last year, the percentage of minors who were even contracting COVID was in the single digits. Last week, like 25% of all new cases were students, and now we’re approaching 30% of all new cases are young folks,” Perrigan said.
Vaccinations are available to everyone 12 and older. Currently, 40.3% of those who are 12-15 in Virginia and 51.7% of those 16-17 in Virginia are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Children under 12 are not yet eligible to receive any available vaccination, which is one reason CDC updated its guidance to recommend universal masking in all K-12 schools.
About 75% of the city division’s returning teachers are vaccinated, and the division is offering a $500 incentive to encourage unvaccinated employees to take the vaccine.
“We know that masking is an effective tool to prevent the spread of COVID-19, particularly among children who are not yet eligible for vaccination,” said Virginia Health Commissioner Dr. Norm Oliver. “As cases rise in our communities, universal masking and other mitigation measures will ensure our schools continue to be the safest place for Virginia’s children.”
Bristol, Virginia’s mitigation plans include requiring a minimum of 3 feet of distance between people with a goal of 6 feet, rigorous cleaning of all school buildings nightly and on weekends, encouraging correct handwashing and hand sanitizer stations at all schools.
“A lot can change in a week, but, if we were to open today, we’ll open under tier one,” Perrigan said. “Tier two, we add a few more mitigations [6 feet distance, limited visitors to schools, additional cleaning, limited access to community areas of schools] and tier three would be following the plan we used last year [mandatory temperature checks, no visitors, limited students on buses]. We’ll make adjustments as we go, based on what is going on in our school buildings.”
Perrigan said division officials plan to closely monitor cases within its schools, given the high transmissibility of this strain of COVID-19.
“After we get school started, I think we’ll be looking closer at how the delta variant is affecting our schools, not necessarily how it’s affecting our community. We’ll look at Bristol’s metrics and the greater region’s metrics, but we’ll look primarily at what we see in our schools,” he said.
While new cases are raging in many Northeast Tennessee counties, Bristol, Virginia totals remained relatively stable during the current surge. The city reported 34 new COVID-19 cases during the past week — an average of nearly five per day — and 50 for the first 12 days of August. It reported 30 new cases during the final week of July.
A majority of Bristol students attended class four days per week in person throughout last year and had no outbreaks, with only two cases identified as transmitted at school. About 5% of the division’s students have selected and been approved for a virtual learning option, meaning 95% of students will be in the classrooms — compared to about 67% last year.
“Last year, our parents did a great job keeping their children home if they displayed any symptoms of COVID-19, and we’re just asking them to remain vigilant with that,” Perrigan said. “The more of the virus we keep out of our schools, the better off we are in being able to keep schools open. Whether we’re wearing masks or not, we know the best way for our students to learn is in person. I know people have very strong feelings about masks, but even more important is we’re able to continue to offer in-person learning.”
dmcgee@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2532 | Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC