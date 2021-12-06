Watch Now: Bristol man has been playing Santa for 40 years

ABINGDON, Va. — Frankie Fulton doesn’t just think he’s Santa Claus, he knows it’s so.
“Yes, I am the real Santa Claus,” said the 67-year-old retiree peering over a pair of spectacles propped on his nose. “I’m magical, and I’m all the way from the North Pole.”
His business card reads “Have Santa Will Travel,” a name his wife Betty came up with a few years ago when his Santa travels took him from Kingsport and Bristol to Damascus and Marion.
Sporting a bright red suit with white fur collar and cuffs, the jolly St. Nick is a stark contrast behind the wheel of his blue Honda CR-V as he drove through Abingdon last week.
His personalized car tags read “SANTA NP” (Santa North Pole).
“I just tell the children that I drive a rental car while I’m in town and my reindeer are back at the North Pole preparing the sleigh,” said the Santa with a grin.
The pandemic really put a damper on business last year, said Fulton, who usually gets 35 to 40 gigs from Thanksgiving to Christmas. The Santa business is slowly starting to pick up, he said. Fulton made an appearance at the Holiday Market at the Martha and rode in the Abingdon Kiwanis Christmas Parade this past Saturday.
“If someone calls me to be Santa, I’ll go if I can,” said the retiree who worked for the town of Abingdon for 38 years before retiring in 2016. From 1973-1993, he was a volunteer firefighter with the Abingdon Fire Department.
More than 40 years
Fulton loves what he does.
The Bristol, Tennessee resident has played the role of Santa Claus for more than 40 years, listening to children’s wish lists while propped upon his knee. Throughout the years, he’s made appearances in malls and department stores, breakfast gatherings and even made a few house calls for families with children.
“God gave me the talent. I just love it so much,” he said. “It thrills my heart to hear people call me Santa.”
He gets paid for his appearances, but he’ll tell you he doesn’t do it for the money. “I do it from the heart. It’s important to remind people of the reason for the season — that we need to celebrate Christ’s birthday by giving and receiving.”
Most of the money he receives for playing Santa is donated to a number of local charities.
“Aside from dry cleaning my Santa suits, the rest of the donations go to help others,” he said.
‘That’s just what Santa does’
Fulton was 20 when a friend convinced him to help out playing Santa at a local department store. That was back when kids asked for dump trucks and GI Joes for Christmas, he said. And, before his beard and hair were long and gray.
“Back then, I needed some padding for a Santa belly,” said Fulton with a laugh.
He believes a challenging childhood has stirred in him a strong desire to help others.
“We were very poor when I was growing up. We got one toy for Christmas and maybe a pair of socks or underwear,” he said. “Now, I go out of my way to help people — not just at Christmas time.
“That’s just what Santa does.”
A year-round job
No matter the age, he takes the job seriously.
His preparations start every November, when he bleaches his sandy brown hair and moustache to match Santa’s hair white as snow.
On his way to an appearance, he gives his beard a touch of icy white hair spray he buys at a local beauty supply store.
An eyeliner stick paints his bushy eye brows white.
People call him Santa year-round.
Fulton hands out Christmas stickers and candy canes to children during parades and other festivities — even in the warmer months when he goes out wearing a Santa jogging suit or red shorts and matching red and white tennis shoes. He has at least five Santa Claus outfits to choose from.
But, it’s the light in children’s eyes that make it a magical experience for the local Santa.
This time of year, he has millions of children, he said.
“I’ve cried with them, I’ve laughed with them and I’ve even prayed with them,” he said, relating some of the happy — and sometimes sad — stories he hears from children each Christmas season.
Usually, the kids ask for a toy, he said. But, sometimes he has to be ready for some tough questions.
“One kid asked me to bring his dad home for Christmas. I looked up and saw the mother crying.
“Another kid was having a hard time coping with the loss of his grandfather,” said Fulton. “I told him his grandfather loved him and was proud of him and that his grandfather was with him right now. There wasn’t a dry eye around,” said Fulton, who had to walk around to compose himself while parents waited in line for their children to see Santa.
“If I can help just one child feel loved at Christmas time, I’ve accomplished my goal,” said Fulton.
“Anybody can put on a Santa suit, but not everyone has the God-given talent to do it.”
Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at citydesk@bristolnews.com.