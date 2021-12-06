Watch Now: Bristol man has been playing Santa for 40 years

People call him Santa year-round.

Fulton hands out Christmas stickers and candy canes to children during parades and other festivities — even in the warmer months when he goes out wearing a Santa jogging suit or red shorts and matching red and white tennis shoes. He has at least five Santa Claus outfits to choose from.

But, it’s the light in children’s eyes that make it a magical experience for the local Santa.

This time of year, he has millions of children, he said.

“I’ve cried with them, I’ve laughed with them and I’ve even prayed with them,” he said, relating some of the happy — and sometimes sad — stories he hears from children each Christmas season.

Usually, the kids ask for a toy, he said. But, sometimes he has to be ready for some tough questions.

“One kid asked me to bring his dad home for Christmas. I looked up and saw the mother crying.