BRISTOL, Tenn. — Bristol Motor Speedway General Manager and Executive Vice President Jerry Caldwell said he’s ready for the high-profile challenge of tonight’s NASCAR All-Star Race at BMS.
“We know that what we’re doing is going to be part of the process of setting the standard for getting back to hosting large events in this country,” Caldwell said. “We’re excited and honored to be able to do that.”
There were cheers across NASCAR on June 15, when it was announced that the All-Star Race had been moved to Bristol after multiple requests from promoters, fans and drivers over the years.
The anticipation seemed to build after NASCAR announced that up to 30,000 spectators would be allowed inside the stadium.
But as of Tuesday night, tickets still remained.
“I don’t know if we’re going to get quite to a sellout, but we’re going to be close,” Caldwell said. “I think it’s a tremendous response, especially since we just announced this event four weeks ago.”
That All-Star Race was switched from Charlotte Motor Speedway to BMS because of the high number of COVID-19 cases in the Charlotte area.
According to the Tennessee Department of Health, a total of 70 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Northeast Tennessee on Tuesday. With an increase of 29, Sullivan County now has 277 total cases.
During Tuesday’s news conference at BMS, Caldwell and his staff pointed out various safety measures that will be in use tonight around the track.
“I feel very good about the plan we have in place,” Caldwell said. “It is going to be different. People need to expect that. But we want to make sure that people are comfortable and having fun in a safe way.”
The centerpieces of that BMS plan involve social distancing with assigned seating and the wearing of masks.
“We think it’s a small price to pay for everybody to come and have fun,” Caldwell said. “This is us getting back to some semblance of life and enjoying those things we love. For us to be able to welcome fans back into this place is a great honor, and we don’t take that lightly.”
According to Caldwell, the work to prepare for the All-Star event and to devise a safety protocol was a team effort between Speedway Motorsports Inc., BMS and NASCAR, along with officials on the city, county and state levels.
“Everyone stepped in quickly, and we had a lot of great feedback,” Caldwell said. “We’re making sure that we do the right things.”
With $1 million awaiting the race winner and possibly the largest mass gathering in the United States since the onset of COVID-19, the spotlight will be intense at BMS tonight.
Caldwell hopes the focus will be on the racing action.
“We’re thrilled to be able to host,” Caldwell said. “I think the people that come and experience this historic event will have a ball.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.