Watch Now: Beloved dairy cow center of attention in children’s book written by Washington County educator

“The cow’s unique personality and natural curiosity made her a favorite at the Washington County Fair for years,” Lester said.

“She was a rascal. She knew from the rattle of the chain on her show halter that it was show time. I think she stepped a little lighter when the halter went on. She always enjoyed getting a bath, her hair clipped and getting all prettied up. She had quite a personality.”

Once when Trixie was left overnight at the fair in preparation for the next day’s show, she managed to untie her lead rope and wander around the fairgrounds.

“People cleaning the fairgrounds the next morning put her back in her stall,” Lester said. “We always were interested in knowing what she did while she was loose. That turned out to the basis of my story.”

In the book, Trixie and Jake enjoy the many attractions at the fair together after the dairy show is over. They visit the exhibit hall to see the homemade items on display, the petting zoo and the farm crops where she helps herself to a bite of hay. Later that night at home, Trixie drifts off to sleep and dreams of next year’s fair.

A writer and an artist