Watch Now: Beloved dairy cow center of attention in children’s book written by Washington County educator

GLADE SPRING, Va. — A beloved dairy cow is the center of attention in a children’s book written by a Washington County educator.
Janet Lester, 63, supervisor of elementary schools, has penned her first book in a series that shares the life of Trixie, a Holstein cow born and raised on her family farm.
Lester’s book “Trixie Goes to the Fair” is a tale that follows the Holstein cow around the county fair as she sees, smells, tastes and hears her surroundings.
“When Trixie stepped off the trailer, she could hardly take it all in — the sights, the sounds, the smells. She didn’t know where to begin,” said Lester as she read from her book written with rhyming words to attract young readers.
“It’s important for young children to hear words that rhyme. Children don’t hear nursery rhymes as much as they used to.
“It also teaches the five senses and can be used as a teaching tool for pre-kindergarten students,” said Lester, who recently read the book to young learners at Greendale Elementary.
The author will include an instructional focus in the series of books. “In the next book, Trixie goes to school and begins to wonder about different career opportunities.”
The book is dedicated to Lester’s son Jake, who showed Trixie at the county fair for many years, winning ribbons and trophies. As an elementary-age member of the Washington County 4-H, Jake showed the Holstein as a young calf, a bred cow and finally a mother cow.
“The cow’s unique personality and natural curiosity made her a favorite at the Washington County Fair for years,” Lester said.
“She was a rascal. She knew from the rattle of the chain on her show halter that it was show time. I think she stepped a little lighter when the halter went on. She always enjoyed getting a bath, her hair clipped and getting all prettied up. She had quite a personality.”
Once when Trixie was left overnight at the fair in preparation for the next day’s show, she managed to untie her lead rope and wander around the fairgrounds.
“People cleaning the fairgrounds the next morning put her back in her stall,” Lester said. “We always were interested in knowing what she did while she was loose. That turned out to the basis of my story.”
In the book, Trixie and Jake enjoy the many attractions at the fair together after the dairy show is over. They visit the exhibit hall to see the homemade items on display, the petting zoo and the farm crops where she helps herself to a bite of hay. Later that night at home, Trixie drifts off to sleep and dreams of next year’s fair.
A writer and an artist
“Trixie Goes to the Fair” was illustrated by Aria Asbury, a former Washington County student, who pulled from her memories of attending the Washington County Fair as a youth to capture the excitement on the pages.
Asbury of Meadowview is an elementary art teacher for Bristol, Virginia Public Schools. She graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree from East Tennessee State University and earned a master’s degree in education from Emory & Henry College.
“Illustrating books is something I’ve always wanted to do since I was little. It’s so awesome to see the words brought to life,” said the artist.
But, drawing a cow was out of her element, she said. “I had never drawn one before. I did a lot of research on illustrations of cows and practiced drawing Holstein cows. I tried to get a good cross between being realistic, but also looking friendly.”
Some of the sketches in the book represent the artist’s friends and family. She drew a sketch of herself handing out cotton candy. She included a sketch of Steven Cregger, her mentor art teacher from High Point Elementary. “He’s the one telling Trixie that she can’t go on the fair ride because she’s not tall enough.”
Asbury will illustrate additional books in Lester’s series.
Lester said her partnership with Asbury helped to create the book she had wanted to write for years.
“My book was just a story with rhyming words until Aria added her artwork. She truly made the book come alive,” said Lester.
The story of the family cow swirled around in Lester’s head for years before she found her writing niche.
“I tried writing the story for years as a narrative short story, but it didn’t work.”
Instead, Lester used her love for poetry to tell the story.
In fact, writing poetry has come very natural to her since she was a young girl. Lester keeps a running list on the refrigerator of things that have happened throughout the year so that she can compose a birthday poem for her son every year.
“As soon as I started writing in verse, the words flowed and I finished it quickly.”
Lester will donate copies of her book to the elementary schools in Washington County. After her retirement in spring 2021, she plans to spend more time writing about the adventures of Trixie and other family stories.
In addition to ordering the book from Amazon, customers will be able to purchase the book locally in December at the Russell County Cooperative and Market on Main, both in Abingdon.
“Trixie Goes the Fair” is published by Hoot Books Publishing and sells for $10.
Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at citydesk@bristolnews.com.
