Watch Now: Ballad warns hospital admissions likely to soar due to delta variant

“We do know it’s extremely transmissible,” Runnels said. “If it’s more transmissible, it’s going to affect more people, make more people sick, and more of them are going to end up in the hospital. On an individual basis, it may not be more aggressive, but certainly on the population, it is.”

The delta strain requires less contact time or less exposure to spread from one individual to another, Runnels said.

“What is clear is it’s much, much, much more transmissible,” Runnels said.

Ballad officials also reinforced this week’s Centers for Disease Control guidance urging those who’ve been vaccinated to consider wearing masks indoors in areas where the delta variant is prevalent.

Delta is more likely to affect the vaccinated than other strains, but their symptoms are typically far less severe than someone who hasn’t been vaccinated, Runnels said.

“The people who are fairly low risk — people that are vaccinated — there is a very low likelihood they’ll end up hospitalized or have significant morbidity or mortality from becoming infected,” Runnels said in response to a question. “The concern is they could spread it to the unvaccinated. … The other group they [CDC] are concerned about is the group that is higher risk, immunocompromised or has other health issues. If they were to become infected, they are the large part of that group of vaccinated people that could have a more serious course because they are in that high-risk category.”

